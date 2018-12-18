Selena Gomez is looking happy and healthy.

ET has learned that the 26-year-old singer has completed her stay in a mental health facility. A source says Gomez is "in good spirits, feeling a lot stronger and happy to be spending time with family and friends."

On Tuesday, the "Taki Taki" singer was photographed for the first time since seeking treatment for her mental health back in October. In photos shared by actress Bailee Madison and model Connar Franklin, Gomez is all smiles, wearing a cozy all-black ensemble, including a Taylor Swift Reputation sweatshirt, as she enjoys time with pals during a fun winter wonderland excursion to Big Bear Lake in California.

"Snow 👼 ‘s ✨✨❤️❤️," Madison captioned a single shot of the three of them posing in the cold. Franklin also shared snapshots, captioning her pics, " snow buds part 2 ❤️❤️❤️" and "Snow buds part 3 ❤️❤️❤️."

In October, Gomez was admitted to the hospital. A source told ET at the time that issues with Gomez's physical health -- she suffers from Lupus and underwent a kidney transplant last summer -- and her frustration with it was what led her to eventually seek treatment for her mental health.

"It's very hard for Selena because she loves to work and stay busy," the source said. "Unfortunately, the amount of time spent at the hospital, without much improvement created anxiety for Selena, and made her extremely emotional, causing her to have panic attacks."

"Selena and her family decided it was best to have her go back to the East Coast mental health facility she went to earlier in the year, when she was feeling depressed and anxious," the source continued.

Gomez had previously sought help earlier this year, checking herself into a wellness program in New York after suffering from depression and anxiety. A source told ET at the time that she voluntarily made the decision because "she knows her health and wellness require ongoing maintenance."

"This most recent stint was preventative," the source explained. "She hasn’t relapsed and she's not in a bad place, quite the opposite. She did this to ensure she continues on a good path. It’s super responsible. More people should be proactive about their health and wellness instead of waiting for something bad to happen."

In September, she took to Instagram to announce that she would be taking a break from the social media platform.

"Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given," she wrote at the time. "Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi."

