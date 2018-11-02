Selena Gomez's New Holiday Fashion Campaign Is So Dreamy

Selena Gomez is getting into the holiday spirit!

The Coach ambassador is featured in another campaign for the New York-based brand's holiday collection, and it's guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

For the print ad, snapped by fashion photographer Steven Meisel, Gomez poses in a car against a snowy cityscape, wearing a blouse layered under a metallic slip dress and carrying the line's newest bag.

Courtesy of Coach/Steven Meisel

The singer also stars in a festive video alongside adorable, animated holiday animals as they audition for the Coach holiday windows.

The brunette beauty was recently hospitalized to seek treatment at a mental health facility, following a medical complication stemming from her Lupus and a kidney transplant she underwent in July 2017, according to a source.

"She’s happiest and healthiest when she takes a step out of the spotlight and treats getting healthy like it’s her job. She’s struggled with making herself a priority," the source told ET. "When she’s in the care of a professional team helping with her medical conditions as well as her mental health, and has structure and positive influences around her, she thrives."

