Selena Gomez's TV brother has her back.

Jake T. Austin is sending his love to Gomez after it was revealed that she was recently hospitalized and seeking treatment at a mental health facility. A source told ET last week that Gomez is in a good place now, but had friends worried after a medical complication stemming from her lupus and a kidney transplant last year triggered her visit to the hospital.

Austin, who starred alongside Gomez on Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007 to 2012, shared a sweet black-and-white throwback photo of himself and Gomez on Friday. "I love you @selenagomez," he wrote alongside the shot.

According to ET's source, Gomez's friends are concerned that she hadn't been looking after her physical health, which in turn, took a toll on her mental health. "Selena buries herself in work to escape from her depression, which means her physical and mental health suffer," the source said.

"She’s happiest and healthiest when she takes a step out of the spotlight and treats getting healthy like it’s her job. She’s struggled with making herself a priority," the source added. "When she’s in the care of a professional team helping with her medical conditions as well as her mental health, and has structure and positive influences around her, she thrives."

The source also said that the 26-year-old singer's hospitalization wasn't the result of some dramatic breakdown, but rather that Gomez is not one to "let things go unchecked."

"She’ll seek help as soon as she needs it -- and ideally, she tries to get help before she needs it, preventatively,” the source shared. "Just because she’s in a psychiatric hospital, doesn’t mean she had some wild breakdown, she just knows to stay on top of things."

