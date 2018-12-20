Selena Gomez is getting back to her old routine.

Things are starting to get back to normal for the 26-year-old "Back to You" singer, who stepped out for a nice hike with friends in Malibu, California, this week, months after entering a mental health facility.

Gomez looked happy and healthy, wearing a white sports bra, black-and-white Puma leggings, black sneakers and a baseball cap. The sighting – which marks the first time she was photographed since leaving treatment, comes a couple days after the "The Heart Wants What It Wants" songstress was seen in photographs from her trip to Big Bear Lake with a group of friends.

Earlier this week, ET learned that Gomez had completed her stay in a mental health facility. A source said that Gomez was "in good spirits, feeling a lot stronger and happy to be spending time with family and friends."

The former Disney Channel star was admitted to the hospital in October. A source told ET at the time that issues with Gomez's physical health -- she suffers from Lupus and underwent a kidney transplant last summer -- and her frustration with it was what led her to eventually seek treatment for her mental health.

"It's very hard for Selena because she loves to work and stay busy," the source said. "Unfortunately, the amount of time spent at the hospital, without much improvement created anxiety for Selena, and made her extremely emotional, causing her to have panic attacks."

Gomez also took a break from social media, and in an interview with Elle, published last month, she opened up about her ups and downs.

“I get really insecure sometimes, I go through weird ups and downs, but in general I just want people to wear what they feel comfortable in,” she expressed.

