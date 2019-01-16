Alicia Keys might be excited about her GRAMMYs hosting gig, but her two sons, Egypt, 8, and Genesis, 4, couldn’t care less!

The 37-year-old musician took to Instagram to share a funny video of herself sharing the big news with her little boys.

"I got some good news guys, or I got some news. Guess what? I am going to host the GRAMMYs!” Keys says, throwing her arms up in excitement.

The announcement is met with complete silence from the singer’s sons, until Genesis lets out a pent-up squeal and Egypt asks, "What’s the GRAMMYs?”

Lackluster reactions aside, Keys is very excited to be taking on the gig at this year’s annual awards show. She spoke with ET prior to Tuesday’s big announcement.

“This is my first time. I am thrilled!” Keys told ET. “It’s a little bit of a second home to me. And I feel so blessed to be able to be coming now, just in support of so many amazing people that are honored — especially so many women that are [going to be] honored — and are gonna be celebrated that night.”

