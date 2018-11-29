Alicia Keys stepped out for MTV's Staying Alive Foundation's 20th Anniversary Gala at Guastavino's in New York City, on Tuesday. Keys was joined by Viacom President and CEO Bob Bakish, who was honored at the event, and Georgia Arnold, the organization’s Founder & Executive Director.

The organization works to combat the spread of HIV/AIDS by educating young people about their sexual and reproductive health.

Elsewhere in the Big Apple, Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel was spotted dining at Wolfgang Puck restaurant, CUT New York. Frankel and a large group dined on Steak Tartare and Tuna Tartare and sipped cocktails.

Sofia Richie and Erika Jayne were among the famous faces at Hyundai's StyleNite, hosted by stylist Ty Hunter, in West Hollywood, California, on Nov. 27. Hunter teamed with Korean designer Yoon Hee Park to create a capsule collection which is inspired by the company’s 2020 SUV, The Palisade, which will debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Ashton Kutcher hosted the New York City launch of high-tech preventative healthcare service, Forward, with founder and CEO Adrian Aoun, at the NoMad location on Nov. 26.

GRAMMY-nominated recording artist Anderson .Paak celebrated his anniversary with his wife, son and brother-in-law at STK Las Vegas inside The Cosmopolitan on Nov 25.

Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe celebrated his birthday at sbe hotspot HYDE Sunset in Hollywood, California, on Nov. 24. Motsepe was joined by his girlfriend, Ashley Rokstad, fellow DWTS pro dancer Sasha Farber and singer Leona Lewis.

Nick Jonas took to his Instagram to show his après ski-inspired look in his limited edition TACKMA Manchester Bomber Jacket on Nov. 20.

Brooklyn Decker and Sophia Amoruso shared a laugh backstage at the Girlboss Rally at the Knockdown Center in Maspeth, New York, on Nov. 18.

Travis Barker joined The Chainsmokers at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 17.

Also on Nov. 17, Mariah Carey enjoyed a night out at TAO Downtown in New York City. Carey was joined by 20 close friends, including boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, who were seen enjoying TAO’s vegetable spring rolls, Chilean sea bass, olive fried rice and more.

Sin City fun! Sofia Vergara was spotted at the new Park MGM resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 17. The Modern Family star had dinner at Bavette's Steakhouse & Bar before heading to the CLASSIC CHER show at Park Theater. Vergara was joined by a group of friends, including her 26-year-old son, Manolo, and enjoyed post-show drinks at Juniper Cocktail Lounge.

House of Cards star Patricia Clarkson kicked off awards season at the 2018 Gotham Awards presented by Lindt Chocolate at New York City’s Cipriano Wall Street on Nov. 16.

Social media star Ruby Jay celebrated the launch of her Hulu original series, Holly Hobbie, at the show’s premiere party in Downtown Los Angeles on Nov. 16.

Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes hung out at The h.wood Group's new country club-style sports lounge, 40Love, in Los Angeles, California, on Nov. 16.

Nicky Hilton got styled by celebrity hair guru Nick Stenson with the newest Biolage Styling Collection at Ulta Beauty in West Hollywood, California, on Nov. 15.

On Nov. 13, Olivia Culpo and BCBGMAXAZRIA hosted a Friendsgiving party in Los Angeles, California, where attendees made meals for Meals on Wheels.

Chace Crawford kept it sporty in his HI-TEC Phantom Half-Zip while walking his dog in Los Angeles, California.

Sugar rush! Kristin Chenoweth was spotted with Count Chocula and Frankenberry from WorkWithTheMonsters.com in Beverly Hills, California.

Bachelor in Paradise stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon had a romantic moment at Estrella in Los Angeles, California, celebrating NET10 Wireless’ Double Data promotion.

Twinning! Clinton Kelly and his adorable dog, Mary, partnered with the Cesar brand to show off their matching holiday sweaters.

Lacey Chabert found a tasty spin on the kid-friendly classic Mac + Cheese with the Tyson Meal Kit Four Cheese Chicken & Broccoli Pasta.

Louis Vuitton’s newest ambassador, Kris Wu, attended the launch of the luxury fashion brand’s "Volez, Voguez, Voyagez" exhibition at the Shanghai Exhibition Center last week. Earlier this month, Wu released his debut album, Antares, with his single, "Like That," debuting on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

13 Reasons Why star Brandon Larracuente celebrated Thanksgiving with friends at Bluegreen Vacations’ The Club at Big Bear Village in Big Bear, California. While in Big Bear, Larracuente and his girlfriend, Jazmin Garcia, enjoyed a private off-roading trip with Big Bear Jeep experience, provided by Bluegreen Vacations.

Miles Richie, Zuri Marley, The Blonds, Ian Mellencamp, Slick Woods and more were spotted celebrating at the Moxy NYC Downtown Coming Out Party in New York City’s Financial District on Nov. 28.

The event paid homage to Downtown NYC’s forgotten glam rock history. Richie was seen playing Skeeball and singing Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” with friends.

On Thanksgiving, Larracuente and his friends, which included 13 Reasons Why castmate Justin Prentice, hosted a Friendsgiving where they cooked, played guitar and enjoyed each other’s company in their three-bedroom presidential suite.

Khloe Kardashian debuted her recent collaboration with BURST Oral Care on Instagram and introduced the Limited-Edition Rose Gold BURST sonic toothbrush.

Alicia Silverstone feted the launch of mykind Organics Herbals during an intimate gathering at Rolling Greens in Los Angeles, California, on Nov. 15.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga posed with Chanel West Coast at the Herring & Herring Issue 5 Launch Party in Los Angeles, California, on Nov. 15. The soiree was held at the private residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx.

Amy Schumer and Padma Lakshmi were among those celebrating Time’s Up CEO Lisa Borders as The Glenlivet honored her at the inaugural Conversations for Change dinner at Indochine in New York City on Nov. 13.

Amy Purdy teamed up with Always and Target to support Girls on the Run in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Green Bay Packers player Randall Cobb and his wife, Aiyda, welcomed their son, Caspian Cyrus Cobb, with custom crib bedding and draperies from Carousel Designs.

