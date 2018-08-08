Bethenny Frankel is spilling all the tea.

The Real Housewives of New York City star sat down for a recent interview with Money magazine, where shared some barbed thoughts on her co-stars' lavish spending.

“They can’t afford the lives they’re living,” she stated. “And if the music stops, they’re going to get in some trouble.”

During the interview, the 47-year-old also explained how she went from struggling under crushing debt to selling her Skinnygirl cocktail line for a reported $100 million.

“I used to think the credit card didn’t count. Then I consolidated all of my credit cards and got a strategic plan to pay more than the minimum each month. That was a concerted effort,” she explained. “You can’t put yourself in a position where, if the sh*t hit the fan, you couldn’t pay all of your bills at one time. If the world came to an end, I would be able to pay for everything. I might not be left with much, but I can afford what I have.”

She also shared her business philosophy with the publication, stating, “I don’t lollygag. You know if you’re that person who’s really going to be Michael Phelps and not look to the left or to the right and just get to that wall before anybody else.”

The somewhat scandalous interview taking aim at her co-stars arrives roughly a week after Frankel’s good friend and executive producer on the show, Andy Cohen, admitted to ET that he’s convinced the rest of the Real Housewives, who include Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, and Luann de Lesseps (who unfortunately skipped the season 10 reunion), are out to bring her down.

"I watched part one [of the upcoming season 10 reunion] on the plane today and it's great," he told ET's Leanne Aguilera at Fox's Television Critics Association press tour on Aug. 1. "What's interesting is the women are gunning for Bethenny. It's like a gang bang on Bethenny. Yeah, oh, yeah. Big time."

For now at least, it sounds like there's plenty of bad blood on both sides of this simmering beef.

