Bethenny Frankel better watch her back.

The women of The Real Housewives of New York Cityare on the attack, Andy Cohen said, with their sights set on Frankel.

"I watched part one on the plane today and it's great," he told ET's Leanne Aguilera at Fox's Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday. "What's interesting is the women are gunning for Bethenny. It's like a gang bang on Bethenny. Yeah, oh yeah. Big time."

"They came ready to go with her," he added.

The show's season 10 reunion will gather Frankel, Ramona Singer, Tinsley Mortimer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Carole Radziwill all together, while Luann de Lesseps sits this one out.

"She did not send a letter," Cohen said. "We discuss everything that happened with Luann this season, and there's a lot of new information filling in a lot of blanks on that."

The drama Cohen is referring to is de Lesseps recent brushes with the law, after a Christmas Eve incident in Palm Beach, Florida. De Lesseps was charged with resisting an officer with violence, trespassing and disorderly intoxication, and pleaded guilty, avoiding jail time. She recently entered rehab after confessing to ET in April that she used alcohol to "numb" herself in the past.

Radziwill, meanwhile, will not be returning for season 11 -- but Cohen isn't worried about finding a new Housewife.

"The great thing about New York is the history, so we love people who have history with the group," he shared. "Dorinda had history with the group, but you had never really seen her before."

For now, Cohen is focused on promoting his Fox show, Love Connection, which is currently airing its second season. Love Connection was revived last year after its original run in the 80s and 90s, and Cohen is a big fan of reboots.

"I always wanted Match Game to come back and now it's back, Playboy After Dark, which my show is modeled after, although with the times the way they are, I don't know if you could really do Playboy After Dark," he said. "You know, the Grateful Dead spiked the punch on Playboy After Dark with LSD in the day, and that's the kind of show that needs to be on TV. You know what I mean?"

"We haven't explored LSD live on late night. Hey, sweeps. Could be an idea," he joked.

Love Connection airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

