Luann de Lesseps Reveals How 'RHONY' Will Handle Her Arrest 'Drama' (Exclusive)

Fans will see the aftermath of Luann de Lesseps' arrest play out onThe Real Housewives of New York City.

ET caught up with the 53-year-old reality star at Alexa Ray Joel's BELLA New York beauty cover launch party in New York City on Tuesday, where she dished on all the drama this season.

"Wait 'til you see the trip in the 'Bezerkshires.' I mean, the end of the trip," de Lesseps said. "And then it's the holidays, so we all kinda know what happens during the holidays. To me."

The former countess was charged in January with the felony of resisting an officer with violence, as well as misdemeanor charges of trespassing and disorderly intoxication, stemming from her arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, on Christmas Eve. She was released on her own recognizance 10 hours later and pleaded not guilty on Dec. 29. The Daily Mail reported on Friday that de Lesseps had accepted a plea deal.

"There's always drama," de Lesseps told ET on Tuesday, adding that her RHONY co-stars are "all very supportive of me." "They've been great, but there's definitely shifts," she continued. "You're gonna see Bethenny and I get closer, and some of us get... not as close."

During an interview with ET last month, the reality star said she feels like a "changed person" after her arrest.

“I think that people are looking at me now and going, ‘Wow. She just, like, fell down the staircase and she got back out and she's climbing again.’ And that's how I feel about my life,” de Lesseps said. “I feel like I'm taking control of my life again, and unfortunately I had to go to that extent to turn my life around, but it's OK and I'm OK with that.”

