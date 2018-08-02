Could Denise Richards be joiningThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Andy Cohen's not denying it!

ET's Leanne Aguilera spoke with the franchise's executive producer at Fox's Television Critics Association press tour on Thursday, where he opened up about rumors that Richards will be joining the series.

"I love Denise Richards. Wouldn't it be so cool to see Denise Richards as a Housewife?" Cohen asked, teasing that he's "always talking to" the actress.

"It would be great," he added. "It would be really good!"

Reports circulated last month that Richards, 47, was close to joining RHOBH, after having been in discussions with producers for years. The actress, of course, is the ex-wife of Charlie Sheen, with whom she shares two daughters: 14-year-old Sam and 13-year-old Lola. She's also mom to 7-year-old Eloise.

According to Cohen, however, fans hoping for an official announcement about Richards' casting are going to have to wait a bit. "The thing about it is, we don't announce casting until the show's really about to come out," he said. "So you're not going to hear anything from me for awhile."

The Watch What Happens Live host was ready to dish on another show, Love Connection. Cohen serves as host for Fox's dating game show, which was revived last year after its original run in the 80s and 90s. Love Connection is currently airing its second season -- and Cohen is a big fan of reboots.

"I always wanted Match Game to come back and now it's back, Playboy After Dark, which my show is modeled after, although with the times the way they are, I don't know if you could really do Playboy After Dark," he said. "You know, the Grateful Dead spiked the punch on Playboy After Dark with LSD in the day, and that's the kind of show that needs to be on TV. You know what I mean?"

"We haven't explored LSD live on late night. Hey, sweeps. Could be an idea," he joked.

Love Connection airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

