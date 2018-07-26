Britney Spears Is in for a 'Bravo Binge' With Sister Jamie Lynn After Seemingly Forgetting Andy Cohen's Name

Don't worry, Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn's got you covered.

The pop star's sister joked they're overdue for a Bravo binge after Britney appeared not to know Andy Cohen when inviting him on stage at her concert at Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday.

The Watch What Happens Live host couldn't have had more of a blast crawling around the stage during Britney's performance of "Freak Show," after which Britney asked the crowd to "Give it up for ... him!"

Fans quickly speculated that Brit Brit had no idea who Cohen was, and while Jamie Lynn didn't exactly confirm the rumors, she did offer to fix the problem. "Looks like I need to have a bravo binge with someone.... we love you ANDY COHEN," she wrote on the video, reposted by Comments By Celebs.

Shout out or not, Cohen clearly didn't mind, as he wrote back, "@jamielynnspears omg love you back! I loved being your sister's b**ch!"

Cohen again commented on the incident on his Sirius XM radio show. "So what the press is saying is … basically, I said I was Mariah Carey-ed," he joked, referencing Carey's iconic "I don't know her" response to Jennifer Lopez. "[Britney] says, ‘I think you all know who this is. Give it up for him.'"

"My take on this is: First of all: Why would Britney know my name? She’s Britney, b**ch! … I’m a mortal! And Britney is Britney," he continued. "I don’t [think she knows who I am]. She gave me what I want. I don’t need to think that she would even really know who I am. … I mean it’s pretty funny, right?”

If Cohen was "Mariah Carey-d," then so was Nicki Minaj in a recent ET interview with Lil' Kim. Watch below.

