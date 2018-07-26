Mariah Carey Wants Another Photo With Britney Spears -- But This One Is Pretty Epic

Mariah Carey just gave fans an epic TBT!

The 48-year-old "We Belong Together" chanteuse treated her fans on social media on Thursday to a throwback pic of herself with none other than Britney Spears. In the stylish snap, a honey-haired Mimi wears black leather pants with a black tube top, while the "I'm a Slave 4 U" singer rocks a strapless black dress with a thigh-high slit. The two icons are smiling wide as they wrap their arms around each other.

"#tbt with @britneyspears. We need a new picture, Brit 😂😘," Carey captioned the Instagram photo, which has more than 200,000 likes.

It's been almost a year since fans saw the two divas together. In September, the singers reunited at a friend's dinner party.

Spears shared a photo with the “Heartbreaker” singer, captioned, “You never know who you’re going to meet at dinner parties!! Great night! So much fun, thank you Cade!”

Hopefully, the two Las Vegas queens -- Carey is currently on her The Butterfly Returns residency at Caesars Palace, and Spears wrapped her Piece of Me shows at Planet Hollywood last year -- will snap some new pics soon!

Meanwhile, someone who surprisingly has never met Spears is Mandy Moore. The This Is Us star's career kicked off around the same time as Spears, yet she revealed in Jennifer Zaborowski's We Need to Talk About Britney podcast this week that she and the pop princess have never crossed paths.

"We've never met each other. I've never met her," Moore shared. "I think she's like the leader of the pack, she started it all. She was at the forefront of crushing the pop music scene, opening the door for everyone, men and women alike."

"I've met Jessica Simpson and I think I've met Christina [Aguilera] in passing, but it would have been a long time ago," she added. "You have to understand, though, somebody like Britney was so insulated from the outside world, especially at the height of her mega-stardom. I feel like anywhere our paths would have crossed… she would have been kept in her own quarters in a way."

ET caught up with Spears earlier this month, where she reflected on her incredible legacy. Watch the video below to hear what she shared.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mariah Carey Stuns in Dazzling Curve-Hugging Gowns For Las Vegas Residency Return

Mariah Carey Dazzles in Dreamy Dress Highlighting Her Slim Figure -- See the Pics!

Britney Spears Says She Would 'Definitely' Be Up For a 'Mickey Mouse Club' Reunion (Exclusive)

Related Gallery