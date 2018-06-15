Mariah Carey Dazzles in Dreamy Dress Highlighting Her Slim Figure -- See the Pics!
Looking good, Mariah Carey!
The 48-year-old singer turned heads at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 49th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner in New York City on Thursday, showing off her slimmed-down figure in a dazzling gown.
Carey was all smiles, walking into the party in a glitzy black-and-silver dress that featured a sheer overlay and thigh-high slit. She completed the look with strappy gold heels, hoop earrings and her blonde locks styled in effortless curls.
Following the event, Carey shared a picture of herself posing backstage with Jermaine Dupri and Usher. "Congratulations @jermainedupri on getting inducted into the @songwritershof!!" she captioned it. "See ya in the studio to continue making magic #WeBelongTogether #Honey #AlwaysBeMyBaby #ManyMore."
Back in January, ET learned that Carey was feeling better than ever after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery last November.
"She is very confident about her appearance now," a source told us at the time. "The change to her diet was an adjustment at first for her, but she's doing really well keeping up with it. She's in a very good place with her health and her life."
Hear more in the video below.
