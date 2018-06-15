Mariah Carey Dazzles in Dreamy Dress Highlighting Her Slim Figure -- See the Pics!

Looking good, Mariah Carey!

The 48-year-old singer turned heads at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 49th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner in New York City on Thursday, showing off her slimmed-down figure in a dazzling gown.

Carey was all smiles, walking into the party in a glitzy black-and-silver dress that featured a sheer overlay and thigh-high slit. She completed the look with strappy gold heels, hoop earrings and her blonde locks styled in effortless curls.

Backgrid

Following the event, Carey shared a picture of herself posing backstage with Jermaine Dupri and Usher. "Congratulations @jermainedupri on getting inducted into the @songwritershof!!" she captioned it. "See ya in the studio to continue making magic #WeBelongTogether #Honey #AlwaysBeMyBaby #ManyMore."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Back in January, ET learned that Carey was feeling better than ever after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery last November.

"She is very confident about her appearance now," a source told us at the time. "The change to her diet was an adjustment at first for her, but she's doing really well keeping up with it. She's in a very good place with her health and her life."

Hear more in the video below.

