Mariah Carey No Longer Has Her $10 Million Engagement Ring From James Packer

Looks like Mariah Carey has officially said goodbye to her 35-carat diamond-and-platinum engagement ring.

After breaking off her engagement to Australian billionaire James Packer in October 2016, the 48-year-old singer kept it in her possession as part of their settlement. But now, a rep for Carey tells ET that she has finally parted ways with the bling.

"Mariah has been very vocal recently about her choice to move forward in her life surrounded by positivity," her rep tells us. "That requires leaving emotional and material baggage behind, including an old engagement ring from an ex-boyfriend."

The sparkler is worth $10 million and was designed by Carey's close friend, New York-based jewelry designer Wilfredo Rosado. According to Page Six, the "Obsessed" singer quietly sold it for $2.1 million to a jeweler in Los Angeles.

Shortly after Carey first debuted the rock in public in January 2016, Rosado told Vogue the ring was "the most challenging piece of jewelry [he's] ever designed."

"I took the standards super high, and I wanted to create a ring that could not be measured up to," he shared at the time, telling the outlet he consulted with Packer three times during the creation. "I wanted to create the most gorgeous ring for my dear friend, but I also wanted to create the most stunning ring for one of the most iconic divas of our generation."

