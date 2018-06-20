Andy Cohen Addresses John Mayer Dating Rumors: ‘We Have a Very Sweet Friendship’

Andy Cohen is adamant that he and his close pal, John Mayer, are not dating.

In a new interview with CNN, the Bravo host addressed the relationship rumors head-on after the topic came up during his 50th birthday episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which Mayer hosted.

“Right [we aren’t dating],” he said, adding, “Listen, we have a very sweet friendship, and we are together all the time. I think that I was not surprised because we also have a great love for each other. So, it just seems like the obvious assumption.”

While he squashed the dating rumors, the TV personality did admit when asked to list the last five people he called that he FaceTimed with Mayer at two in the morning.

As for the type of man he's interested in, Cohen quipped, “Someone who is like John Mayer. Just kidding. What am I looking for? I’m looking for someone strong, independent, smart, who has their own thing going on.”

Cohen further noted that he’s not necessarily looking to date anyone in the entertainment industry.

Earlier this month, Mayer brought up the dating rumors during Cohen’s birthday episode of Watch What Happens Live.

“Do you think people wonder if we’re in a secret relationship? We get a lot of nods from behind the bar,” the 40-year-old singer-songwriter quipped after Cohen declared, “I feel like I know your body too.”

Cohen laughed as his pals behind the bar nodded and tried to give Mayer a high-five. “See, I tried to give you a straight high-five and you gave me a gay [handshake],” Cohen laughed.

“My nails are still wet!” Mayer joked.

For more, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

John Mayer Jokes Jennifer Lawrence Avoids Him Due to His ‘Track Record’ With Celebrity Relationships

Andy Cohen Celebrates 50th Birthday on ‘WWHL,’ Talks John Mayer Dating Rumors

John Mayer Hangs With Zebras and Boogies on the Beach in Hilarious 'New Light' Video

Related Gallery