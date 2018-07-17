Andy Cohen Reacts to Luann de Lesseps Returning to Rehab

Andy Cohen is supporting Luann de Lesseps after the Real Housewives of New York City star checked herself back into rehab.

Cohen, the executive producer of RHONY, spoke about de Lesseps' decision on his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy Live, on Monday.

“[Luann’s] making the decision that is healthy for herself and you can do nothing but support that," he said. “She’s been through it. We send our love to Luann and support our decision.”

On Monday, Bravo -- the network that airs RHONY -- also sent out a statement in support of de Lesseps.

"Bravo supports Luann's decision to focus on her health," a Bravo spokeswoman told ET. "She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation. At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy."

Due to rehab, de Lesseps will not be attending the RHONY reunion taping this week.

In January, the 53-year-old reality star completed a brief alcohol treatment program. Her first rehab stint came after she was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, last Christmas Eve for allegations of disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest and battery on a law enforcement officer. She pleaded not guilty.

De Lesseps issued an apology shortly after her arrest.

"I am truly embarrassed," she said in a Dec. 29 Facebook post. "I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event."

"I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018," she concluded.

ET spoke to de Lesseps in April, when the mother of two opened up about her issues with alcohol addiction.

"I was using alcohol to numb myself, and now that I'm aware of that, I don't foresee that I am going to have this problem again," she said at the time. "Right now, I'm just not into drinking, because I feel so much happier without it."

Here's more with de Lesseps:

RELATED CONTENT:

Luann de Lesseps Checks Herself Into Rehab for Second Time

Luann de Lesseps Sued By Her Ex-Husband and Their Kids

Luann de Lesseps Celebrates 6 Months Sober With Ex-Husband Count Alexandre

Related Gallery