Luann de Lesseps Checks Herself Into Rehab for Second Time

Luann de Lesseps has checked herself back into rehab.

The Real Housewives of New York City star has entered a treatment facility for a second time, following her completion of an alcohol treatment program in January.

"Bravo supports Luann's decision to focus on her health," a Bravo spokeswoman told ET in a statement on Monday. "She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation. At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy."

Due to rehab, de Lesseps will not be attending the taping for the highly anticipated RHONY reunion this week, her co-star, Bethenny Frankel, told People.

"This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided -- with their support -- that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday’s reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process," Frankel told the outlet. "Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs."

"Bravo has been very supportive of Luann during this time," she continued. "It’s a brave and honest decision by her, and everyone is rallying around her and wants the best for her."

Earlier this month, the 53-year-old reality star posted a picture of herself celebrating six months of sobriety with her first ex-husband, Count Alexandre de Lesseps. The two were married from 1993 to 2009 and share two children, Noel and Victoria.

“Greatest reunion ever! Wonderful to spend the weekend with the kids and The Count," de Lesseps captioned the pic, which was taken in Sag Harbor, New York. "Also counting my blessings! Celebrating six months of sobriety! Happy 4th of July, everyone! @noeldelesseps @victoriadelesseps #onedayatatime #lovemyfamily #grateful #rhony #countess."

Back in April, de Lesseps opened up to ET about her sobriety and brief stint in rehab.

"I was using alcohol to numb myself, and now that I'm aware of that, I don't foresee that I am going to have this problem again," she said at the time. "Right now, I'm just not into drinking, because I feel so much happier without it."

Hear more on de Lesseps' past struggles in the video below.

