Luann de Lesseps Celebrates 6 Months Sober With Ex-Husband Count Alexandre

Luann de Lesseps has reached a big milestone.

The Real Housewives of New York star took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate being six months sober by sharing a pic of herself with her first ex-husband, Count Alexandre de Lesseps. The two were married from 1993 to 2009 and have two grown children, Noel and Victoria.

“Greatest reunion ever! Wonderful to spend the weekend with the kids and The Count,” de Lesseps captioned the pic of her grinning and hugging her ex in Sag Harbor, New York. “Also counting my blessings! Celebrating six months of sobriety! Happy 4th of July, everyone! @noeldelesseps @victoriadelesseps #onedayatatime #lovemyfamily #grateful #rhony #countess.”

The happy moment comes months after the 53-year-old reality star’s December arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, that led to her being charged the following month with a felony for resisting an officer with violence as well as two misdemeanor counts of trespassing and disorderly intoxication.

ET’s Nischelle Turner caught up with de Lesseps after her stint in rehab in April, and she opened up about her sobriety.

“I was using alcohol to numb myself, and now that I’m aware of that, I don’t foresee that I am going to have this problem again,” she shared, alluding to her divorce from second husband Tom D’Agostino Jr. after just seven months. “Right now, I’m just not into drinking, because I feel so much happier without it.”

While the quick ending to the marriage may seem to indicate bad blood, de Lesseps seems to be friendly with both of her exes. She confirmed to ET in April that she’s still in touch with D’Agostino.

"Tom and I are cordial, but we don't have children, we weren't together a long time... but he's doing his thing and I'm doing mine," she said. "I did hear from Tom [after my arrest], of course. He wanted to know if I was OK and reached out."

Here’s more of our exclusive interview with de Lesseps:

