Luann De Lesseps Avoids Jail Time by Taking Plea Deal Following December Arrest

Luann de Lesseps is looking to put her arrest behind her.

According to court documents obtained by both E! News and The Blast, the 53-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star has pleaded guilty to three charges of battery, trespass and disorderly intoxication.

As a result of this plea, Luann will have one year probation under the state of New York. Part of her probation will require her to pay all applicable fees and court costs. She will also have to perform 50 hours of community service, attend two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week and attend a Victim Impact Class by Mothers Against Drunk Drivers.

In addition, the reality star will be subjected to random drug and alcohol testing and will have to remain clean throughout her probation. She was also ordered to write a letter of apology to Deputy Steven O’Leary, which she has already done.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Luann had entered rehab for a second time after previously seeking treatment in January following her December arrest.

In April, the Countess spoke with ET’s Nischelle Turner about the arrest. “It was an out of control moment for me and I don’t like to be out of control,” she said at the time.

