Luann de Lesseps Gives Update After Checking Herself Back Into Rehab

Luann de Lesseps wants fans to know that she's doing better after pleading guilty following her December arrest and checking into rehab for the second time.

On Saturday, the 53-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star wrote on Instagram to thank her supporters and signal that she was doing better, despite a year chock-full of drama.

"Thank you so much for all of your support," she wrote on her Instagram account. "I wanted you to know I’m doing great, & I hope you’ll come and see me on Aug 4th in Long Island @theparamountny or Aug 24th in Atlantic City @borgataac Looking forward to being back on stage!!!"

The trouble stemmed from a Christmas Eve incident in Palm Beach County, Florida, where she was charged with resisting an officer with violence, trespassing and disorderly intoxication. De Lesseps pleaded guilty last week in the case, avoiding jail time in the process.

She also recently checked into rehab for the second time, months after telling ET in April that she has used alcohol to "numb" herself in the past.

"I was using alcohol to numb myself, and now that I'm aware of that, I don't foresee that I am going to have this problem again," she said at the time. "Right now, I'm just not into drinking, because I feel so much happier without it."

She has described the incident that led to her arrest as "an out of control moment."

