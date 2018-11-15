Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, Angela Bassett, Rosanna Arquette, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jon Hamm, Darryl Hannah, Anjelica Huston, Eric Idle, Mandy Moore, George Takei and Lily Tomlin, were just some of the celebs on the guest list for JONI 75: A Birthday Celebration live at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, California, last Tuesday and Wednesday.

The two-night exclusive gala, co-hosted with Vanity Fair and its editor Radhika Jones, feted Mitchell’s 75th birthday and raised funds for The Music Center’s artistic programming, specifically free and low-cost programming for underserved communities.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Music Center

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour presented Serena Williams with the 2018 Brand Visionary award during Adweek’s annual Brand Genius awards ceremony at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City, last Wednesday.

Sean T. Smith / Simon Luethi

Wilmer Valderrama marked Election Day at the Johnnie Walker Black Label’s Election Day party at Goodnight Charlie's in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 6. The 30-year-old actor raised a glass of the liquor brand’s signature whiskey as he gave a toast in both English and Spanish, to celebrate cultural diversity, democracy and the importance of voting.

Getty Images

After a day spent shopping for jewelry and hanging out in the swanky Miami Design District, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were spotted eating dinner at Myles Chefetz's Prime 112 in Miami, Florida, on Nov. 5.

The cute couple looked very much in love and seemed to be enjoying each other's company while dining at one of their favorite eateries. Lenny Kravitz later joined the pair for a meal in the secluded private dining room.

Bella Hadid was flanked by Joachim Johnson and her boyfriend, The Weeknd, at a four-course celebrity dinner for Open HXOUSE with Rémy Martin in Toronto, Ontario, on Nov. 5.

Kevin Wong



Chanel Iman was among the stars who stepped out for the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards with Kim Crawford Wines in New York City on Nov. 5.

Matteo Prandoni, Neil Rasmus / BFA.com, Corey Tenold, Getty Images

Justin Bieber took a sold-out morning class at Rumble Boxing in West Hollywood, California, on Nov. 4, with longtime pal and manager Scooter Braun. Both are investors in the workout company.

Rumble Boxing

Emily Ratajkowski attended the premiere and after-party of the new thriller Welcome Home, presented by Casa Noble Tequila at The Boxwood restaurant inside The London West Hollywood on Nov. 4.

Michael Simon/Startraksphoto.com

Cynthia Nixon attended the finale of KIDZ BOP Live 2018 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on Nov. 4. The celebration featured a special fan event and an intimate performance.

Getty Images

Barack Obama made a surprise visit to COYO Taco in Wynwood in Miami, Florida, on Nov. 2. The former president was in town headlining Florida gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Gillum’s campaign rally. The political duo made a quick lunch stop at the popular taqueria, where Obama spoke to staff and guests, and ordered a few items off the menu.

COYO Taco

Fran Drescher, Peter Marc Jacobson and Renee Taylor were snapped in New York City for opening night of King Kong on Broadway.

King Kong on Broadway

Newlyweds! Jedediah Bila and her husband were all smiles after a signing for her new book, #DoNotDisturb: How I Ghosted My Cell Phone to Take Back My Life, at Barnes & Noble in Los Angeles, California.

Getty Images

News correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, creator of the Real Biz podcast, emceed the 20th Annual Debra of America Benefit at Guastavino’s in New York City. Proceeds from the benefit went directly to support people living with Epidermolysis Bullosa.

debra Organization

Philadelphia Eagles players. including Jalen “Green Goblin” Mills, and their wives hit the runway for the Big Brothers Big Sisters Fashion Touchdown 2018 at the Fillmore in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 5. For the third year in a row, designer Nicole Miller and her team curated looks for the female models from her 2018 fall collection.

Mia Colona

Million Dollar Listing: NewYork star Fredrik Eklund celebrated the Los Angeles expansion of The Eklund | Gomes Team last week at The Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, California.

ONESIXTY STUDIOS

Zooey Deschanel, celebrity chef Marcela Valladolid, “The Points Guy” Brian Kelly, Passion Passport founder Zach Houghton and musician Noelle Scaggs, joined fellow travel enthusiasts for a conversation launching the Purpose Project by Capital One at the New York Public Library.

Top Chef’s Tom Colicchio and Rob Samuels, Maker’s Mark COO, toasted an upcoming episode of the hit show filmed at Maker’s Mark Distillery. The episode will air on Bravo on Dec. 13.

Daniel Rosenthal

Gigi Gorgeous posed with the artistic director of Givenchy Beauty, Nicolas Degennes, as they celebrated the launch of the exclusive brand's holiday collection. Gorgeous and celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg were some of the few to get a first test of the new products (including highlighters, lipsticks and more) at the brand's invite-only cocktail party at Hills Penthouse West Hollywood.

Givenchy Beauty

GRAMY-winning rock band Chicago put on a riveting performance at the InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball, which helps raise money for children with life-threatening illnesses. The Voice winner Alisan Porter also served as the opening act for the third consecutive year.

Worldeye.com

Mariska Hargitay and Helena Christensen were among the stars to celebrate the recovery and return of Puerto Rico at Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, on Nov. 9. Over the course of the weekend, guests enjoyed dinners by renowned chef José Andrés, spectacular performances by Questlove, Leslie Odom Jr. and the Puerto Rico Philharmonic. The event included a tree planting ceremony signifying the return of Puerto Rico, and more.

Getty Images for Dorado Beach

Family affair! Tracy Pollan teamed up once again with her mother, Corky, and sisters, Lori and Dana, for the family's second cookbook, Mostly Plants. The vegetarian-focused cookbook hits shelves in early 2019.

Pollan Family

Misty Copeland was all smiles at the Meiomi Sparkling Wine launch celebration, hosted by Brooke Shields at Roman and Williams Guild in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Nov. 13.

BFA

Virgil Abloh stopped by to see The Chainsmokers as they performed at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 10.

Danny Mahoney

JoJo Siwa announced her upcoming EP and D.R.E.A.M. tour at Sugar Factory in New York City on Nov. 7.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Nickelodean

