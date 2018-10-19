Prince Charles visited the Royal Lochnagar Distillery in Scotland on Tuesday, where he met with staff and was formally presented with a rare cask of 30-year-old single malt Scotch whiskey. The whiskey will be bottled and sold to raise money for the his Royal Highness’ charity, The Prince’s Foundation.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster had a royal date night! The low-key couple were among the guests who came to support Princess Charlene of Monaco at the 2018 Princess Grace Awards Gala at Cipriani 25 Broadway n New York City on Tuesday.

Reggie Bush and his wife, Lilit Avagyan, stopped by the Wildfox Model Volleyball where they watched models from top agencies in custom LIVE! uniforms compete against each for the game throphy.

Lala Anthony attended the star-studded 2nd Annual Finding Ashley Stewart Finale at the Kings Theatre in New York City. The sold-out event celebrates women's empowerment, education and, of course, fashion.

Common sported a pair of Harry's of London Bolt 2 sneakers during his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Singer Nikki Lund showed off her post-baby bikini body in Malibu, California, while doing a photo shoot for Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan’s Haircare Line Reza Be Obsessed. The line of products will be is featured on EVINE on Oct. 18.

Cardi B stepped out for the launch of MORE Hollywood, the custom-designed, crypto-only member exclusive suite, at The Argyle Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, last Sunday. The launch also featured a performance from Migos.

Actress Bailee Madison celebrated her 19th birthday with her friends while having brunch at NORAH in West Hollywood, California, on Oct. 14.

Post Malone noshed on an array of sushi-oriented delights while dining at ROKU Sunset in West Hollywood, California, last Friday. The “Psycho” rapper's meal including fried chicken, pot stickers and s'mores for dessert. The following night, Pink dined at the sushi restaurant's location in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nicki Minaj and friends stopped by BOA in Santa Monica, California, last Saturday. The “Barbie Dreams” rapper and her party enjoyed delectable eats including New York steak, lobster tails and crab cake.

Real Housewives of Miami star Joanna Krupa attended the Art Hearts Fashion event at the Metropolitan in Downtown Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 12. The former model arrived to the glamorous soiree alongside artist and TV personality Sham Ibrahim. The pair sat front row at the Michael Costello fashion show.

On Oct. 11, Paris Hilton, Petra Ecclestone and Chris Zylka celebrated the Maddox Gallery opening with an after-party at sbe hot spot Doheny Room in West Hollywood, California.

Adam Richman of the Cooking Channel’s Secret Eats With Adam Richman hosted the Autism Speaks Celebrity Chef Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Oct. 9.

Carey Mulligan posed at the premiere of her new film, Wildlife, at the Arclight Theater in Hollywood, California, on Oct. 9. FIJI Water teamed up with IFC Films for the star-studded premiere.

Mary Poppins Returns star Emily Blunt inspires young girls in Disney's latest video campaign. For each like or share of a video or photo with the hashtag #dreambigprincess on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, Disney will donate $1 to Girl Up in support of girls' leadership and empowerment.

Katie Holmes stopped by the Blue Diamond Almonds Holiday House in New York City to celebrate the onset of the festive holiday season.

Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin enjoyed a private tasting of holiday cocktails in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 8. The cocktail menu featured CÎROC’s new limited-edition Black Raspberry vodka.

Crazy Rich Asians star Harry Shum Jr. enjoyed an autumn Sunday Funday party on Oct. 7. The Coolhaus Ice Cream Truck was also on hand for guests to enjoy.

Aaron Paul and Matt Damon were spotted hanging with Houston Hospitality's Jonnie and Mark Houston at the Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct. 6. The Houstons are gearing up for On the Record, a speakeasy and club experience at the Park MGM resort, which is scheduled to open on Dec. 28.

Top Gun: Maverick actor Glen Powell gave a toast to the troops during Fleet Week with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum in San Francisco, California, on Oct. 6. Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum has donated over $600,000 to military organizations over the past six years.

Rainn Wilson celebrated the collaboration between his production company, SoulPancake, and digital media hub Tastemade for the SoulPancake VIP event on Oct. 5. The Office star served up a short stack of pancakes while posing for a photo with the digital entertainment company’s co-founder and CEO, Larry Fitzgibbon.

Sarah Michelle Gellar marked the arrival of all-new HatchiBabies at Hatchtopia toy store at The Grove in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 5.

Jon Bon Jovi, his son Jesse and wine maker Gerard Bertrand teamed up in the South of France's Languedoc region to harvest grapes for the next vintage of Hampton Water, the rosé launched by the trio in early 2018.

Scream Queen! Heidi Klum was spotted picking up some spooky essentials at Party City for the Halloween party that she hosted at the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 5.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga recently joined Chanel Iman and Adrienne Bailon to help spread the word for Breast Cancer Awareness with InMode, the leading supplier of minimally to non-invasive aesthetic solutions.

Carlos Watson posed on set of OZY Media's groundbreaking new show, Take on America, with actor Lawrence Gillard Jr. and sports journalist Jemele Hill. New episodes air every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on PBS and YouTube.

Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch joined her Dancing With the Stars partner, Keo Motsepe, to celebrate the launch of his Dancing WithKeo app in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 12.

Molly Sims took her kids to the Fairlife Family Fun Festival at Mr. Bones pumpkin patch in Culver City, California, on Oct. 15. The 45-year-old model posed with cat whiskers drawn on her face, while her daughter sported an adorable skeleton outfit.