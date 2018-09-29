Serena Williams is doing what she can for a worthy cause.

The tennis pro bares it all while singing "I Touch Myself" to promote breast cancer awareness in a video posted on Saturday. Williams, with her arms wrapped around her chest, belts out a ballad version of the Divinyls' 1990 hit, "I Touch Myself," ahead of October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Williams admitted on Instagram that she was put "out of my comfort zone" for the video, but wanted to collaborate with the I Touch Myself Project to help spread the word about early detection. The I Touch Myself Project was launched in 2014 in partnership with bra manufacturer Berlei after the death of Divinyls' frontwoman Chrissy Amphlett, who died at age 53 in New York after battling breast cancer.

"Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key - it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that," Williams wrote. "The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first. The project is proudly supported by @BerleiAus for Breast Cancer Network Australia."

Williams isn't the only star to use her platform to advocate for breast cancer awareness. Julia Louis-Dreyfus made a big plea for universal healthcare when she revealed her breast cancer diagnosis last September. Now, after having successfully battled the disease, she's doing what she can to help others.

"I do feel different, but I can’t quite articulate how," she said in a recent candid interview with InStyle.

"I’ve come out the other side of this, and I’m still not exactly sure how to define the difference other than to say I’m grateful, of course," Louis-Dreyfus shared. "But it’s more than that. It’s bigger."

