Kris Jenner Spreads Breast Cancer Awareness While Encouraging Fans to Get Mammograms

Kris Jenner wants her fans to put their health first.

The 62-year-old momager took to Instagram on Wednesday to document her doctor's visit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where she received a mammogram.

"I spent my morning at Cedars Sinai Medical Center with this little baby today... just reminding everyone to go get their Mammogram!! So important and can save lives," Jenner captioned her first pic. "My Mom MJ is a breast cancer survivor and so are dozens of my friends. Do this in honor of your loved ones I know all of us have someone in our lives who have dealt with cancer. Love you guys!!! ❤️🙏❤️🙏."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and mother of six later shared another photo from her visit to the doctor, informing her followers of more options when it comes to detecting breast cancer. "So after I had the mammogram this morning I also got a breast Ultrasound with this machine, just to double triple check..this took about 15 minutes each side and gets under the arm, breast and nearer the chest in the middle ... didn’t hurt at all just some pressure...and very thorough," she wrote. "Some of you mentioned even more extensive testing so I thought I would share. #informationispower #bilateralbreastultrasound."

Jenner is an open book with her fans, even getting candid about her love life regrets on Fox News' OBJECTified.

The reality star opened up about cheating on ex-husband Robert Kardashian, who is the father of her four oldest children, Kourtney, 39, Kim, 37, Khloe, 34, and Rob, 31. She and Kardashian were married from 1978 to 1991. He died at 59 in 2003, after a battle with esophageal cancer.

"I married Robert when I was 22 years old and I had gotten pregnant on my honeymoon," she said. "I had the happiest life you could've dreamt about. But when you're in something, sometimes people think the grass is always greener and that was, like, what I think I went through at some point."

As for her affair, Jenner admitted "[It's] nothing I'm proud of." "When I look back on it now, probably one of my biggest regrets in my life is that that marriage fell apart," she said. See more in the video below.

