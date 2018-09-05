Following her successful battle against breast cancer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is opening up on how her heath struggle has changed her outlook.

Sitting down for a candid interview with InStyle, the Golden Globe winner revealed, "I do feel different, but I can’t quite articulate how."

"I’ve come out the other side of this, and I’m still not exactly sure how to define the difference other than to say I’m grateful, of course," Dreyfus shared. "But it’s more than that. It’s bigger."

Louis-Dreyfus revealed her breast cancer diagnosis last September in an emotional message she shared to Twitter in which she wrote, "1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one."

During her cancer fight, the 57-year-old actress put her hit HBO show on hold as she underwent multiple rounds of treatment, including surgery and chemotherapy. She was open about her health journey with her fans and friends on social media during the entire process.

Louis-Dreyfus completed her final rounds of treatment in January and revealed in August that she had reunited with the cast and crew of Veep to begin production on the show's seventh, and final, season.

She's also undertaken some new charitable endeavors, including working with Saks Fifth Avenue as their Key to the Cure ambassador.

Together, she and the clothing company have designed a new shirt for Saks stores, the sales of which benefit the AiRS Foundation, a nonprofit that helps women with the cost of breast reconstruction after a mastectomy.

"There are plenty of women who decide not to get reconstruction, which is fine, but if you want it and can’t afford it, that’s heartbreaking to me," Louis-Dreyfus told InStyle.

"The gap between the haves and the have-nots in our country — it’s a very wide divide right now," she continued. "I’m lucky enough to be in a union where I get fabulous benefits. Not everyone is so lucky."

However, in her own life, the actress admitted that she's someone who likes to always be moving forward and not dwelling on the challenges she faced in the past.

"I’m not someone who likes looking back. I look forward. That’s how I operate," she explained. "We’ll finish an episode, and I am just ready for the next thing… I’m always just moving on."

For more on the celebrated actress' indomitable spirit and inspirational battle against cancer, check out the video below.

