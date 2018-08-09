Julia Louis-Dreyfus is back at it!

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet pic with the cast of Veep, as she returns to work following her cancer battle. Louis-Dreyfus announced she was diagnosed with breast cancer last September. In November, executive producer Frank Rich confirmed the show had halted production while the actress received treatment.

But judging by her pic on Thursday, Louis-Dreyfus couldn't be more ready to step back into Selina Meyer's shoes. "Guys, we just learned how to take a picture of ourselves on my phone! How cool is this?" she captioned the photo. "@veephbo Table read episodes 2 & 3 Season 7, baby!"

HBO President of Programming, Casey Bloys, revealed at the network's summer Television Critics Association press tour last month that the seventh and final season of Veep will air in spring 2019. "The writers just got together. We'll be shooting in the fall, and airing in the spring some time," he said.

In an interview with ET in May, Veep star Tony Hale said Louis-Dreyfus, who completed her last day of chemotherapy in January, was "doing awesome."

"She’s going through her own journey, and man, we’ve been talking off and on," Hale expressed. "But we’re going to be ready to shoot in the summer."

"She's getting stronger and stronger," he added.

