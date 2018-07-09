Julia Louis-Dreyfus Enjoys Hawaiian Vacation in Bikini After Cancer Battle: Pics!

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is soaking up the Hawaiian sun!

The 57-year-old actress took to social media over the weekend to share pics from her amazing vacay with her husband, Brad Hall, following her last treatment for breast cancer in January.

"Hiding in the bushes outside the Blue Ginger Cafe. #lanai," the Veep star captioned a makeup free snap of her surrounded by greenery in Lanai, Hawaii.

Another Instagram post featured a GIF of Louis-Dreyfus grinning while doing the hula in a white swimsuit cover-up and black visor. "Aloha baby! #lanai," she wrote alongside the post.

Aloha baby! #lanai

The final shot showcased the bikini-clad mom-of-two with her husband in the ocean. "I had to crop this photo. You’re welcome. #lanai," she quipped in the caption.

The picture perfect-trip comes after Louis-Dreyfus revealed her breast cancer diagnosis last September. Since then the former Seinfeld star kept fans updated along the way, often posting videos of her Veep co-stars' hysterical messages of encouragement.

Back in May one of those co-stars, Tony Hale, exclusively told ET that Louis-Dreyfus was "doing awesome."

"She's getting stronger and stronger and we'll probably start shooting in August at the end of the summer," Hale, 47, revealed.

