Julia Louis-Dreyfus Celebrates 31st Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Bikini Pic

Thirty-one years together and still going strong.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus celebrated her wedding anniversary on Monday by posting a throwback photo of herself and her husband of 31 years, Brad Hall. “31,000 years ago today, I married my current boyfriend,” the acclaimed actress playfully captioned an image of her and Brad sporting swimsuits while aboard a boat years ago.

In the seafaring photo, the 57-year-old star is wearing a bright floral bikini top and shorts while her husband, also an actor and comedian, is shirtless and donning sunglasses.

This image arrives roughly nine months after Julia first revealed to fans that she is battling breast cancer. Since then, she has continued to share the ups and downs of her treatment with her followers.

In February, she posted a glamorous selfie while revealing that she had undergone surgery to combat the diagnosis. In the image, she struck a confident pose in a black mesh top as she showcased bold, smoky eye makeup.

"Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery. Hey cancer, 'F**k you!' Here’s my first post op photo," she captioned the shot of herself.

See more on Louis-Dreyfus in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tony Hale Says Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 'Getting Stronger'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Co-Star Tony Hale on Whether 'Veep' Will Address Actress' Cancer Diagnosis (Exclusive)

Tony Hale Says Julia Louis-Dreyfus Is Doing 'Fantastic' After Finishing Cancer Treatment (Exclusive)

Related Gallery