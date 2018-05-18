Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Co-Star Tony Hale on Whether 'Veep' Will Address Actress' Cancer Diagnosis (Exclusive)

Tony Hale is opening up about about how his Veep co-star, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, is doing following her breast cancer diagnosis last September.

"She's doing awesome," Hale exclusively told ET's Sophie Schillaci at the season five premiere of Arrested Development on Thursday. "She's getting stronger and stronger and we'll probably start shooting in August at the end of the summer."

While Hale, who plays Gary Walsh alongside Louis-Dreyfus' Selina Meyer on Veep, said he's not sure if her cancer diagnosis will be written into the show, he did note that he's "always surprised."

Back in March, Hale exclusively told ET's Cameron Mathison that the former Seinfeld star was doing "really fantastic."

"She’s going through her own journey, and man, we’ve been talking off and on," Hale said. "But we’re going to be ready to shoot in the summer."

On Valentine's Day, Louis-Dreyfus posted a glam post-op photo after undergoing surgery. "Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery," she captioned the photo, in part.

Here's what Jerry Seinfeld had to say about his former co-star's health:

