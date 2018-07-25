'Veep' Final Season to Air in Spring 2019

Meyer 2019?

The seventh and final season of Veep will air in spring 2019 following star Julia Louis-Dreyfus' cancer battle, HBO President of Programming, Casey Bloys, revealed at the summer Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday.

"The writers just got together. We'll be shooting in the fall, and airing in the spring some time," he said.

Louis-Dreyfus announced she was diagnosed with breast cancer last September.

In November, executive producer Frank Rich confirmed that the show had halted production while Louis-Dreyfus received treatment.

"Rather impressively, while we wait for her to gather her full strength around her treatment, we’ve been having with the cast in Los Angeles table reads of scripts for the final season as they’re ready," he said on SiriusXM's Press Pool. "So, it’s been quite something because she’s fighting a serious, what is for anybody, a real illness. And yet, wants to keep working as much as circumstances allow, you know, without being crazy about it."

Louis-Dreyfus continued to keep fans updated along the way, often posting videos of her Veep co-stars' hilarious messages of encouragement, and shared in January that she had completed her last day of chemotherapy.

In an interview with ET in May, fellow Veep star Tony Hale said the actress was "doing awesome."

"She’s going through her own journey, and man, we’ve been talking off and on," Hale expressed. "But we’re going to be ready to shoot in the summer."

"She's getting stronger and stronger," he added.

