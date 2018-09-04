For Julia Louis-Dreyfus, being back at work is "fantastic"!

The 57-year-old actress recently returned to the set of Veep, less than a year after revealing that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I feel good. I feel strong. I’ve got energy and, yeah, back to my old tricks. It feels like I never left,” she tells The Associated Press.

Now that Louis-Dreyfus is back on set and feeling strong, she has begun to dedicate some of her time to a charitable cause -- which she calls a "super-fun endeavor" -- designing a shirt for Saks stores that will benefit the AiRS Foundation, a nonprofit that helps women with the cost of breast reconstruction after a mastectomy.

"It’s hard to say no but I’ve just had to be very careful about managing my time and conserving my energy, so you know I’m putting my whole self into Key to the Cure," she revealed. "You can’t spread yourself too thin. That’s why I wanted to choose the organization wisely and carefully.”

Louis-Dreyfus first documented her return to work on Instagram last month with a selfie of the cast at a table read.

"Guys, we just learned how to take a picture of ourselves on my phone! How cool is this? @veephbo Table read episodes 2 & 3 Season 7, baby!" the former Seinfeld star captioned the snap.

A week later, Louis-Dreyfus posted two behind-the-scenes videos of her time on the set of the HBO series, which is set to debut its seventh and final season in the spring of 2019. One video showed the actress thanking the cast and crew for their involvement, while the other showed a light-hearted Louis-Dreyfus shaving off co-star Tony Hale's mustache.

Before the first shot of season 7 of @veephbo. So deeply grateful to be back together with all these superb people. pic.twitter.com/j53WcFYgDV — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) August 16, 2018

Since revealing her cancer diagnosis last September, Louis-Dreyfus has maintained a positive attitude. She went through her last round of chemotherapy in January, celebrated her 31st wedding anniversary in June and took a bikini pic-filled Hawaiian vacation in July.

Here's more on her Hawaiian getaway:

RELATED CONTENT:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shoots First 'Veep' Scene Since Revealing Her Battle With Cancer

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shares Sweet Pic With 'Veep' Cast as She Returns to Work Following Cancer Treatment

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Enjoys Hawaiian Vacation in Bikini After Cancer Battle: Pics!

Related Gallery