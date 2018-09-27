Serena Williams is showing her love for her daughter!

The 37-year-old tennis pro took to Instagram on Wednesday to gush over her 1-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia, whom she shares with her husband, Alexis Ohanian. Wearing a pink pair of sparkly shoes and a white tutu -- reminiscent of her mom's U.S. Open outfit -- Olympia looks inquisitive as she walks a hallway holding a tennis ball.

"I will always protect you. I will always stand up for you. I will always guide you. I will always be with you you," Williams captioned the adorable pic. "I was put here to be your mom. I love you like nothing I’ve ever loved before. I thank Jehovah everyday for you."

Williams signed the photo, "Your momma."

Williams has been open about the ups and downs of motherhood since welcoming Olympia. During an interview with ET last year, Williams discussed her struggles with balancing her career and her family.

"Working motherhood is real. It's so real. But I have my priorities and Olympia is that," she shared. "I'm never a day without Olympia. She's my priority, and every day I need to be home with her. I don't wanna miss any moments with her."

Watch the video below for more on Williams' life as a mom:

