Serena Williams Has Not Spent One Day Apart From Her Daughter Since Her Birth

Momma first, world-class athlete second.

Serena Williams shared on Wednesday that she’s managed to be with her daughter, Alexis Ohanian Jr., every single day since she was born on Sept. 1, 2017. The 36-year-old champ revealed the sweet anecdote on Twitter alongside a new photo of her precious daughter fast asleep in her lap as the pair share a plane ride.

“319 days since I gave birth to this amazing baby @OlympiaOhanian I’ve spent 319 of those days with her. I’m so fortunate,” she captioned the touching mother-daughter moment.

This sweet post comes just a week after Williams lost to Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon Ladies’ Single Finals in London, England. After the match, she gave an emotional interview where she addressed the loss.

"It was such an amazing tournament for me. I was really happy to get this far," she said. "It's obviously disappointing, but I can't be disappointed. I have so much to look forward to. I’m literally just getting started."

Williams added, "I'm just me and that's all that I can be. But to all the moms out there, I was playing for you today and I tried."

