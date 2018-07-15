Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Shares Emotional Message of Support After Her Wimbledon Loss

Serena Williams may have lost on Saturday at Wimbledon, but she definitely wins for "most supportive husband."

Williams battled valiantly to return to the Wimbledon Ladies' Single Finals in London, England, on Saturday, but was bested there by German player Angelique Kerber at the Wimbledon Ladies' Single Finals in London, England, on Saturday, 6-3 and 6-3. This, only 10 months after giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia.

But despite the loss (and missing out on little Alexis Olympia's first steps), she was graceful in defeat and positively winning in terms of her personal cheering section, husband Alexis Ohanian.

"Days after our baby girl was born, I kissed my wife goodbye before surgery and neither of us knew if she would be coming back. We just wanted her to survive -- 10 months later, she's in the #Wimbledon final," Ohanian wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "Congratulations, @angie.kerber. @serenawilliams will be holding a trophy again soon -- she's got the greatest one waiting at home for her. Our family knows she'll win many more trophies, too. She's just getting started. And I couldn't be more proud."

Ohanian has been a vocal cheerleader of Williams the whole way through, praising her strength and resiliency as both a mother and one of tennis' greatest superstars. He was also unafraid to get unabashedly passionate at Wimbledon while watching her play, to the point where even he noticed that his displays were getting some good-humored attention.

"Momma got me hyped for the weekend," he wrote on Instagram next to a picture of himself flexing in support.

Williams was also cheered on by longtime friend Meghan Markle and her royal-sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, whose appearances at Williams' match on Saturday marked the first time the two appeared in public together without their husbands.

Still, Williams has already cemented her place in the annals of tennis history. Though she didn't win on Saturday, she remains tied for second all time with Steffi Graf with seven Wimbledon championships and is regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

