Serena Williams is not happy.

The U.S. Open ended on a sour note for the 36-year-old tennis pro, as she lost to 20-year-old Naomi Osaka (who became the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam) on Saturday. The pair's match at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, was interrupted by several issues between Williams and tournament officials, as umpire Carlos Ramos handed her several violations throughout the game.

The new mom was given her first violation for gestures made by her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou. Things heated up when Williams smashed her racket and received her second violation. "You owe me an apology!" she said. "I have never cheated in my life!"

The argument continued to escalate, with Williams telling Ramos, "You stole a point from me. You're a thief, too!" The umpire called the exchange "verbal abuse," and Williams was issued a third penalty, allowing Osaka to beat her, 6-2, 6-4.

Williams couldn't hide her emotional reaction during the game, crying out about how male players haven't been penalized for the same incidents. Watch below.

Serena Williams: "There's a lot of men out here that have said a lot of things and because they're a man, that doesn't happen to them." (via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/eNkKuJyvGJ — Ivory Sh (@IvoryShuma) September 8, 2018

This isn't the first time Williams has been embroiled in controversy. Last month, the athlete's form-fitting bodysuits were banned from the French Open.

The ensemble was designed to help circulation and avoid blood clots, which Williams explained she has been experiencing for 12 months before the grand slam at the Roland-Garros press conference. The piece has become more than just functional, however. It also made a statement for Williams as a female athlete and mother.

"It feels like this suit represents all the women that have been through a lot mentally, physically, with their body, to come back and have confidence and to believe in themselves," she said at the time.

"Obviously, the grand slams have a right to do what they want to do, but I feel like if and when or if they know that some things are for health reasons then there’s no way that they wouldn’t be OK with it, so I think it'll be just fine," Williams added.

See more in the video below.

