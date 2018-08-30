Serena Williams is rocking tutus and we can't get enough!

The tennis champion won her first two matches at the 2018 US Open and she looked like a true fashion star while doing so.

She first made our jaws drop in a black one-shoulder suit and tulle skirt on Monday when she beat Polish player Magda Linette. The stunning number was specifically designed for her by Virgil Abloh of Off-White in collaboration with Nike. (The limited-edition capsule will be available in stores soon.) As expected, Williams looked like a fierce ballerina -- a stylish start for the mom of one.

The ensemble was notably a fantastic, bold choice following the ban of the catsuit she wore at the French Open after French Tennis Federation president, Bernard Giudicelli, commented on the curve-hugging one-piece. He told Tennis Magazine, "It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place." A dress code will be implemented for the 2019 event.

But that didn't stop the pro from serving major fashion moments on the court.

For her match against Carina Witthoeft on Wednesday, the 36-year-old athlete sported yet another tutu look -- this time in lavender. Williams looked absolutely gorgeous in the feminine hue, embracing the gracefulness and strength both ballet and tennis require. She wore a matching headband, gold pendant necklace and customized shoes and socks.

We can't wait to see what Williams wears next when she goes head-to-head with sister Venus on Friday.

