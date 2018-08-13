Tennis superstar Serena Williams and fashion's golden boy Virgil Abloh have teamed up on a limited-edition capsule collection of performance clothes and The Ten sneakers for the designer's line for Nike.

As founder of Off-White, new artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear and a DJ, the multitalented Abloh counts A-listers like Kanye West, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid as fans with his inherently cool and of-the-moment creations, including his now iconic quotation graphics.

Williams, who also has her own fashion brand, will be sporting the collection at the U.S. Open in a few weeks. Abloh was inspired by her on-court style for a result that strikes the perfect balance between femininity and athletic strength and confidence, as evidenced by the cropped leather jacket and one-shoulder tutu dress -- the star of the collection, naturally.

"When I first tried on the dress, I felt very strong and feminine at the same time," Williams told Vogue. "It has all the really strong elements, from the leather to that really cool stretchy material,” said Williams. “I felt so feminine in the tutu, which is probably my favorite part of it. It really embodies what I always say: that you can be strong and beautiful at the same time."

Take a peek at the one-of-a-kind range ahead, which will be available to shop at select Nike stores later this month.

See Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, cheer her on at Wimbledon:

