Serena Williams is living la vie belle with her adorable daughter, Olympia!

The tennis star took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to show off some of her 10-month-old little girl's antics -- and give a bilingual lesson in the process.

"Olympia, lavez les mains," says Williams -- who speaks conversational French as well as some Spanish and Italian -- in the clip, telling her daughter to "wash your hands," as she plays in the dog's water dish.

"Lavez les mains, oui," she repeats, before laughing, "Mais, pas avec de l'eau des chiens! Ooh la la," which translates to: "But not with the dog's water!"

"Now I have to give her a bath!" Williams captioned the clip, before sharing a few more videos of Olympia playing with a baby doll, which the tennis star refers to as her "grandbaby."

The tennis star and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their daughter last September, and she recently revealed that, despite returning to her Grand Slam career -- Williams made an impressive return to the Wimbledon final match last month, where she lost to Angelique Kerber -- she hasn't spent a day apart from Olympia since she was born.

She also told InStyle in June that she'll be ready to consider retirement if and when she and Ohanian have another kid. "If I weren't working, I'd already be pregnant," said Williams, who withdrew from the French Open earlier this summer due to a chest muscle injury. "I don’t know if I want to play if I have another baby."

See more in the video below.