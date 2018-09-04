Colin Kaepernick is the face of Nike's latest ad campaign, and it has some people riled up.

In honor of the 30th anniversary of their iconic "Just Do It" slogan, the new ads feature a close up of the NFL star's face, with the words, "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything."

Kaepernick made headlines and stirred controversy in 2016 for being one of the first NFL players to kneel during the National Anthem as a way of protesting police brutality and racial injustice in America.

Now that the 30-year-old free agent has signed on to lend his name and image to Nike, the same conservatives who vehemently slammed Kaepernick's politically charged form of public protest are now directing their ire toward the shoe company.

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoItpic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

Some of the more rabid Kaepernick critics decided to start burning their own Nikes to show their anger, while others -- like country musician John Rich of Big & Rich -- took to Instagram to show that others are simply defacing their Nike gear in protest of the company's iconic swoosh logo.

"Our Soundman just cut the Nike swoosh off his socks. Former marine. Get ready @Nike multiply that by the millions," Rich wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of his soundman's now structurally unsound socks.

Our Soundman just cut the Nike swoosh off his socks. Former marine. Get ready @Nike multiply that by the millions. pic.twitter.com/h8kj6RXe7j — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

Some critics tried to start a boycott of Nike, and the following day the company suffered a 3 percent drop in stock prices -- however, even after the drop the company's shares are still the highest they've been in a year.

While outspoken conservatives continue to rail against Nike and Kaepernick, many people from the world of sports, politics and entertainment have come out in support of the ad campaign, including the NFL itself.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the NFL's Executive Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs, Jocelyn Moore, said, "The National Football League believes in dialog, understanding and unity. We embrace the role and responsibility of everyone involved with this game to promote meaningful, positive change in our communities. The social justice issues that Colin and other professional athletes have raised deserve our attention and action."

The NFL has released a statement on social justice, saying the issues that Colin Kaepernick and others have raised deserve attention and action. pic.twitter.com/QfmEUkXdjT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 4, 2018

Comedian and actor D.L. Hughley voiced support for Kaepernick as well, and at the same time called out what he feels is hypocrisy among those calling for a boycott, since they are essentially trying to protest against Kaepernick's right to protest.

"If UR mad over #ColinKaepernick as the face of #Nike but were silent when he became the face of police brutality, UR a hypocrite. #Kaepernick protested injustice w/ his #TakeAKnee stand. UR #NikeBoycott is a protest against a protest. Nothing to do w/ the flag or anthem," Hughley tweeted.

If UR mad over #ColinKaepernick as the face of #Nike but were silent when he became the face of police brutality, UR a hypocrite. #Kaepernick protested injustice w/ his #TakeAKnee stand. UR #NikeBoycott is a protest against a protest. Nothing to do w/ the flag or anthem. #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) September 4, 2018

Meanwhile, fellow athlete Serena Williams shared a photo from her own Nike campaign -- featuring a photo of herself as a little girl playing tennis with the message, "It’s only a crazy dream until you do it."

Williams tweeted that she's "especially proud to be a part of the Nike family today."

Especially proud to be a part of the Nike family today. #justdoitpic.twitter.com/GAZtkAIwbk — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 4, 2018

The score of supports who are vocally standing behind Nike and Kaepernick's politically charged team-up also includes Kobe Bryant, Russell Crowe, House of Cards star Michael Kelly, Common, and many others.

Vintage Nike — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) September 4, 2018

What will you do today to stand up for what you believe in?

Thank you @Nike & @Kaepernick7 for the extra motivation this morning. #ImWithKap#ImWithNike#Nikepic.twitter.com/iSuauKXuCO — Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) September 4, 2018

Colin Kaepernick is a dude https://t.co/ay5Xd2cRPx — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) September 4, 2018

Half of Puerto Rico doesn't have power, there is a water crisis in Flint, and too many people in this country cant afford food today. If we put one ounce of the energy behind the #NikeBoycott behind an issue that actually mattered, we could solve it in a week. Wanna #MAGA? Focus. — Erich Bergen (@erichbergen) September 4, 2018

I’m taking all my Nike gear, bathing it in expensive beer and then hand massaging it for a week before I proudly put it on. #justdoit — Shawn Hatosy (@ShawnHatosy) September 4, 2018

The new @Nike ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick is beautiful, powerful and inspiring. I love it. https://t.co/fIo8lFBFpZpic.twitter.com/tyBZFvXhS3 — COMMON (@common) September 3, 2018

🗣🗣🗣🗣Just.Do.It ✊🏾 @kaepernick7 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Sep 3, 2018 at 4:28pm PDT

To all you people burning your #Nikes to make a statement, how bout bagging them up and dropping them off at Goodwill, Salvation Army or your local homeless shelter..? #JustDoIt — LaMonica Garrett (@lamonicagarrett) September 4, 2018

I served our country & love all she represents.

I support & love our troops.

I support @Kaepernick7 & am inspired by how he lives the American spirit by peacefully exercising his 1st Amendment right.

That’s why I wear @Nike#MyNikeStory#NikeBoycott#JustBuyItpic.twitter.com/3cWzjhyPHS — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) September 4, 2018

Let's be honest, #NikeBoycott folks.



For you, there are only two ways that #ColinKaepernick (or any other person of color for that matter) can protest the "right way": shut up or be white.https://t.co/yJMIIxsOdj#Nike#JustDoIt#justBuyIt — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) September 4, 2018

This is totally genuine. My wife and I had planned on buying new running shoes tomorrow - she does marathons, I run (badly) with the dog. They have to be #Nike now! #ColinKaepernick#Kaepernick — Michael Coren (@michaelcoren) September 4, 2018

Only white people with passive aggressive prejudice will not like this picture or #nike anymore. #justdoit#ColinKaepernickpic.twitter.com/M9jeVT4vRB — Mark Bland (@markbland) September 3, 2018

Be like NIKE, don’t be like Papa Johns. #JustDoIt — Russell Okung (@RussellOkung) September 4, 2018

Hilarious watching @realDonaldTrump's core desperately seeking new footwear this morning. @Kaepernick7 is a true American hero. @Nike is a true American company. #JustDoIt — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) September 4, 2018

