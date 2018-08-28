Serena Williams' daughter is turning one on Saturday, but the tennis pro and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are going low-key for the occasion -- so low-key that they're not planning to celebrate it at all.

During a press conference surrounding the U.S. Open on Saturday, Williams explained that her family won't be throwing a party for their daughter because of their religious beliefs. "Olympia doesn't celebrate birthdays," she revealed. "We're Jehovah's Witnesses, so we don't do that."

Jehovah's Witnesses is a Christian denomination with beliefs distinct from the mainstream religion. Those who participate in the faith don't observe Christmas, Easter, birthdays and many other holidays.

While she won't have a birthday party, Olympia's parents seem to celebrate her every day with adorable Instagram posts. Williams has been open with fans about her experience with motherhood, revealing last month that she pulled out of this year's Rogers Cup tournament in Canada because "mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom."

"I read several articles that said postpartum emotions can last up to 3 years if not dealt with. I like communication best. Talking things through with my mom, my sisters, my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal. It’s totally normal to feel like I’m not doing enough for my baby."

"We have all been there. I work a lot, I train, and I’m trying to be the best athlete I can be," Williams added. "However, that means although I have been with her every day of her life, I’m not around as much as I would like to be. Most of you moms deal with the same thing. Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art. You are the true heroes."

See what she told ET about experiencing mom guilt after returning back to work in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Serena Williams Speaks Out About Her Black Catsuit Being Banned at French Open

Serena Williams Says Her Male Tennis Coach Advised Her to Stop Breastfeeding

Serena Williams Opens Up About 'Postpartum Emotions' and Feeling Like She's 'Not a Good Mom'

Related Gallery