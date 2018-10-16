Milo Manheim is single and looking for love!

ET caught up with the Disney star and his pro partner, Witney Carson, following their nearly flawless Trio Night salsa with Riker Lynch on Monday's Dancing With the Stars, where they gave us an update on the 17-year-old's dating life.

Following all the support Milo received from the Kardashian-Jenner clan on social media last week, the Zombies star really, really wants his celeb crush, Kendall Jenner, to come to the ballroom.

"Yo, Kendall, if you're listening, girl, I'm right here," Milo joked to ET's Katie Krause. "I'm single. I'm ready to go!"

View this post on Instagram RITLO A post shared by Milo (@milomanheim) on Oct 11, 2018 at 1:28pm PDT

While his crush on Kendall turning into an actual relationship may be unrealistic, Witney says she's been trying to play matchmaker for her dance partner. And she's hoping to pair him up with someone who's closer to his age, and available!

"Witney has been trying to set me up with people all week," Milo, who also revealed he'll be dancing to an Incredibles-themed routine for next week's Disney Night, explained. "We both know exactly who she's thinking of right now, but we're not gonna say it..."

Witney then chimed in, providing a few clues as to who this ballroom crush could be. "It was a guest," the pro dancer teased. "She was here."

According to Witney's most telling clue, Milo's crush is the sister of someone who danced during Trio Night. Though neither confirmed who exactly that is, we've locked in our best predictions. If you need a little help remembering everyone who performed on Monday, check out ET's full recap here.

What do YOU think of #TeamWitlo's journey on DWTS so far? Who do you think Milo is crushing on? Let us know on Twitter (@desireemurphy_ and @katie_krause) or share your thoughts with us in ET's Beyond the Ballroom Facebook page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tinashe Reacts to Shocking 'Dancing With the Stars' Elimination: 'We Did Our Best' (Exclusive)

'Dancing With the Stars' Sends Home One of the Highest Scoring Couples After Trio Week -- Find Out Who!

Why Kim Kardashian Warned Milo Manheim Not to Do 'Dancing With The Stars' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery