Dancing With the Stars' Trio Night is sure to be an entertaining one!

As the remaining contestants enter week four of the dance competition show on Monday, they'll be joined by an additional star. This season, some of the guests are former contestants, while others are friends and colleagues of the celebrities competing for the season 27 mirrorball.

ET will be live blogging all the action in the ballroom, including which dance duo will go home at the end of the night. In the meantime, see what they're dancing to (and who's joining them!) below:

Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten

Guest: Maddie Ziegler

Dance: Tango

Song: "Move Your Body" by Sia

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess

Guest: Lindsey Stirling

Dance: Cha Cha

Song: "U Can't Touch This" by MC Hammer

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold

Guest: Rashad Jennings

Dance: Paso Doblé

Song: "Fire" by Barns Courtney

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe

Guest: Scarlett Byrne

Dance: Salsa

Song: "Black Magic" by Little Mix

Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile and Jenna Johnson

Guest: Jordan Kimball

Dance: Salsa

Song: "I'm Too Sexy" by Right Said Fred

John Schneider and Emma Slater

Guest: Joey Fatone

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: "Torn" by Nathan Lanier

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke

Guest: Melissa Rycroft

Dance: Cha Cha

Song: "Wavey" by CliQ featuring Alika

Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber

Guest: Nastia Liukin

Dance: Charleston

Song: "V.E.S.P.A." by Dimie Cat

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson

Guest: Riker Lynch

Dance: Salsa

Song: "Adrenalina” by Wisin feat.Jennifer Lopez & Ricky Martin

Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong

Guest: Amy Purdy

Dance: Tango

Song: "Hit Me With Your Best Shot" from Rock of Ages

Dancing With the Stars airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Until then, watch the video below to see what happened when ET crashed Joe, Jenna and Jordan's rehearsal last week!

