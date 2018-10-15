'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27: ET Will Be Live Blogging Trio Night
Dancing With the Stars' Trio Night is sure to be an entertaining one!
As the remaining contestants enter week four of the dance competition show on Monday, they'll be joined by an additional star. This season, some of the guests are former contestants, while others are friends and colleagues of the celebrities competing for the season 27 mirrorball.
ET will be live blogging all the action in the ballroom, including which dance duo will go home at the end of the night. In the meantime, see what they're dancing to (and who's joining them!) below:
Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten
Guest: Maddie Ziegler
Dance: Tango
Song: "Move Your Body" by Sia
Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess
Guest: Lindsey Stirling
Dance: Cha Cha
Song: "U Can't Touch This" by MC Hammer
DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold
Guest: Rashad Jennings
Dance: Paso Doblé
Song: "Fire" by Barns Courtney
Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe
Guest: Scarlett Byrne
Dance: Salsa
Song: "Black Magic" by Little Mix
Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile and Jenna Johnson
Guest: Jordan Kimball
Dance: Salsa
Song: "I'm Too Sexy" by Right Said Fred
John Schneider and Emma Slater
Guest: Joey Fatone
Dance: Argentine Tango
Song: "Torn" by Nathan Lanier
Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke
Guest: Melissa Rycroft
Dance: Cha Cha
Song: "Wavey" by CliQ featuring Alika
Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber
Guest: Nastia Liukin
Dance: Charleston
Song: "V.E.S.P.A." by Dimie Cat
Milo Manheim and Witney Carson
Guest: Riker Lynch
Dance: Salsa
Song: "Adrenalina” by Wisin feat.Jennifer Lopez & Ricky Martin
Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong
Guest: Amy Purdy
Dance: Tango
Song: "Hit Me With Your Best Shot" from Rock of Ages
Dancing With the Stars airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Until then, watch the video below to see what happened when ET crashed Joe, Jenna and Jordan's rehearsal last week!
