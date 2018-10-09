Joe Amabile's got Jordan Kimball's back -- or rather, Jordan's got Joe's back, because he'll be joining him on Dancing With the Starsnext week.

ET's Katie Krause spoke with Grocery Store Joe after Monday's episode of the ABC dance competition series, where he and his partner, Jenna Johnson, revealed that Jordan would be joining them in the ballroom for trio night.

"He is our trio partner," Jenna shared, as Joe teased that despite Jordan's recent relationship drama with his ex-fiancee, Jenna Cooper, the Florida-based model is in a good headspace to help them out.

"I haven't even paid attention to [the scandal], because I have to learn how to dance, and I don't know how to dance, so it's been taking up most of my time," Joe said. "I think he is in a good place right now, and he's excited about being here, and that's all that matters."

The group will be performing the salsa on next week's episode, and according to Joe, there's a reason why his trio partner isn't his Bachelor in Paradise girlfriend, Kendall Long.

"I can't bring Kendall, because she is such a good dancer. It will really embarrass me," he revealed. "But we dance on our own time, if you know what I mean."

"She is too good, she really is," he continued. "I can't bring her. She's too good of a dancer."

For now, Joe is just focused on getting the moves right, after he and Jenna earned the lowest score of the night. "I really try not to take [the judges' criticism] to heart," he said. "I just really wanted to nail the choreography, because I screwed up on her every week, and I feel terrible. She's an amazing coach."

"I felt really good, and that's all I really want, so I am happy about it. I mean, I wish we would have gotten a higher score, but you know, we're here another week," he added.

"I think we finished Monday night, and we just have to erase what happened and start fresh on the new week, and just stay motivated," Jenna expressed. "He worked so hard, so it's awesome to see him grow. I am so proud."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more on the show in the video below.

