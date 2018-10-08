Dancing With the Stars is back, and this Monday, it's Most Memorable Year Night!

The 11 remaining contestants and their pro partners will all perform routines inspired by a year that marked a truly significant time of their life. At the end of the night, one couple will be eliminated.

Evanna Lynch will commemorate the year she learned she would play Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter franchise, while DeMarcus Ware will celebrate through dance the year he won the Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos. ET will be live blogging all the ballroom action, so be sure to follow along with us here as we break it all down! And don't forget to have some tissues handy, as this week always tends to be extra emotional as we learn more about the stars' personal lives.

In the meantime, here's a look at what the pairs will be dancing to when the show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC:

Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten

Contemporary, "How to Save a Life" by Ray Chew Live

Bobby Bones & Sharna Burgess

Contemporary, "A Million Dreams" from The Greatest Showman

DeMarcus Ware & Lindsay Arnold

Argentine Tango, "Lux Aeterna" by Clint Mansell & Kronos Quartet

Evanna Lynch & Keo Motsepe

Viennese Waltz, "Hedwig's Theme" by John Williams

Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile & Jenna Johnson

Viennese Waltz, "You are the Reason" feat. a live performance by Calum Scott and Leona Lewis

John Schneider & Emma Slater

Waltz, "Smile" by Ray Chew Live

Juan Pablo Di Pace & Cheryl Burke

Samba, "Ni Tu Ni Yo" by Jennifer Lopez feat. Gente de Zona

Mary Lou Retton & Sasha Farber

Viennese Waltz, "We are the Champions" by Ray Chew Live

Milo Manheim & Witney Carson

Jive, "Can You Do This" by Aloe Blacc

Nancy McKeon & Val Chmerkovskiy

Rumba, "Love Someone" by Lukas Graham

Tinashe & Brandon Armstrong

Rumba, "2 On" by Tinashe

