'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27: ET Will Be Live Blogging Most Memorable Year Night
Dancing With the Stars is back, and this Monday, it's Most Memorable Year Night!
The 11 remaining contestants and their pro partners will all perform routines inspired by a year that marked a truly significant time of their life. At the end of the night, one couple will be eliminated.
Evanna Lynch will commemorate the year she learned she would play Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter franchise, while DeMarcus Ware will celebrate through dance the year he won the Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos. ET will be live blogging all the ballroom action, so be sure to follow along with us here as we break it all down! And don't forget to have some tissues handy, as this week always tends to be extra emotional as we learn more about the stars' personal lives.
In the meantime, here's a look at what the pairs will be dancing to when the show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC:
Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten
Contemporary, "How to Save a Life" by Ray Chew Live
Bobby Bones & Sharna Burgess
Contemporary, "A Million Dreams" from The Greatest Showman
DeMarcus Ware & Lindsay Arnold
Argentine Tango, "Lux Aeterna" by Clint Mansell & Kronos Quartet
Evanna Lynch & Keo Motsepe
Viennese Waltz, "Hedwig's Theme" by John Williams
Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile & Jenna Johnson
Viennese Waltz, "You are the Reason" feat. a live performance by Calum Scott and Leona Lewis
John Schneider & Emma Slater
Waltz, "Smile" by Ray Chew Live
Juan Pablo Di Pace & Cheryl Burke
Samba, "Ni Tu Ni Yo" by Jennifer Lopez feat. Gente de Zona
Mary Lou Retton & Sasha Farber
Viennese Waltz, "We are the Champions" by Ray Chew Live
Milo Manheim & Witney Carson
Jive, "Can You Do This" by Aloe Blacc
Nancy McKeon & Val Chmerkovskiy
Rumba, "Love Someone" by Lukas Graham
Tinashe & Brandon Armstrong
Rumba, "2 On" by Tinashe
RELATED CONTENT:
'Dancing With the Stars' Las Vegas Night: 11 Things You Didn't See on TV
How 'Harry Potter' Helped Evanna Lynch Overcome Her Eating Disorder (Exclusive)
DeMarcus Ware Is Ready to Join the NFL's Roster of 'Dancing With the Stars' Champions (Exclusive)