Dancing With the Stars' "Las Vegas Night" was hot, hot, hot!

From a sultry salsa to Elvis Presley impersonations to an onstage magic trick, the celebrities and their pro partners certainly brought out all the stops for Tuesday's show.

Still, there were plenty of other magical moments that didn't make it to TV. ET was there to witness it all, and now, we're breaking down the behind-the-scenes action you may have missed.

1. The ballroom turned into a dance party before the show started.

Because the opening number didn't require any crazy set changes, there was a little more downtime before the live show. The crew took the opportunity to excitedly invite those in the crowd to get out of their seats, come to the center of the ballroom and dance it out as music played in the background. Needless to say, the dance floor was packed, and everyone was having a grand 'ole time -- as one would if they were actually in Sin City.

2. Even the guys from the Blue Man Group got touch-ups!

It's not just the stars, pros and judges that get pampered during commercial breaks. Before the Blue Man Group performed for a third time, we witnessed a makeup artist walk over to them to be sure their blue-painted faces were still intact.

3. Special effects were tested out during commercial breaks.

It's all in the details! You may have noticed plenty of fire, smoke and fog in the background of some of the night's routines, and the reason why everything went as planned was all thanks to DWTS' amazing production crew.

During commercial breaks, the impressive team does everything from switching up the sets as quickly as possible to making sure all the technical aspects of the performances are tested out carefully -- not only to make for a great show, but to ensure everyone's safety as well.

4. DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold got a mini technique lesson from Len Goodman.

#TeamWaresOurMirrorball wowed the crowd yet again, this time with a quickstep to "Ladies Man," performed live by Boyz II Men. While those in the ballroom loved it, the judges only gave it a 23 out of 30. If you were watching at home, you heard the critiques the former NFL star received about his frame... but what you didn't see is that once the show went to a commercial break, Lindsay and DeMarcus continued to chat with Len.

While the dance couples typically do not interact with the judges once they receive the remarks, it appears Lindsay and DeMarcus were simply trying to demonstrate to Len the struggles they've been facing regarding frame.

5. Britney Spears was learning how to salsa as Tinashe performed to her hit song, "Circus"...

Tinashe and her pro partner, Brandon Armstrong, totally slayed their Britney-inspired Cha Cha routine, but while they were dancing on live TV, the pop star was actually taking a private ballroom class of her own!

Britney shared via Instagram that she spent some of her Tuesday learning how to salsa dance. "Always so much fun dancing with my good friend @williegomez!!" she captioned the video. "He's a total gentleman and made me feel like a such a lady doing the salsa in heels for the first time today! I adore him to the max!!!!!"

6. ...and now #TeamFiresAndFlames is saving a seat for Britney in the ballroom!

ET caught up with Tinashe and Brandon backstage following Las Vegas Night, where we obviously had to show them the video and get their reactions. "Ayy hey, yes! Go off, Britney!" gushed Tinashe, who previously collaborated with the music icon. "I love it. I wish she would salsa with us."

"Amen to that," added Brandon. "Come salsa with us."

The invite is officially open, Britney!

7. The fake money that was blasted into the ballroom featured some very familiar faces.

Fans couldn't stop laughing when they attempted to catch all the money that fell from the ceiling, especially when they realized that it was Len Goodman and host Tom Bergeron's faces on the green paper. Many in the crowd took home the fake cash as a souvenir, but for those of you who weren't in the ballroom, here's what it looked like:

8. Bruno Tonioli and Emma Slater kept the crowd energized.

Did you happen to catch the AMAZING moment where Emma randomly busted out a triple pirouette into a split right after Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe's performance? The move had the entire ballroom in awe, and there were plenty of epic moments like that one from the pro dancer during week two.

When the cameras weren't rolling, she would come down from the sky box with her phone and start videotaping the audience in an attempt to keep them hyped up during the taping.

And if the attention wasn't on Emma, it was almost always on Bruno, who received massive applause any time he turned around to interact with the fans seated behind him.

9. Everyone was genuinely shocked by the voting glitch.

At the end of the show, Tom Bergeron abruptly announced that due to a technical difficulty, none of the phone-in votes from Monday night's show were collected. That being said, the only viewer votes taken into account were those made online.

You could see the reaction on the faces of the couples, but jaws literally dropped from the majority of those seated in the ballroom as well.

10. It was an emotional elimination.

Ultimately, blind Paralympian Danelle Umstead and her partner, Artem Chigvintsev, were sent home. Tears started to flood her eyes as the cameras were getting ready to turn off, but luckily, she had an entire cast there to support her one last time.

The remaining 11 contestants all came in for a big group, before taking time to chat with her and Artem one-on-one. It was apparent that none of them wanted to see her go, as many admitted before how inspired they were by her incredible journey.

11. Bobby Bones, Sharna Burgess, Val Chmerkovskiy and more took some extra time to mingle with the audience.

As guests started to clear out and the celebrities made their way to the red carpet for post-show interviews, a few of the stars stayed behind to mingle with their friends, family and some lucky fans.

Fresh off their epic magic trick moment with troupe dancer Hayley Erbert, #TeamBeautyAndTheGeek were all smiles snapping pics with the crowd, including judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who personally asked them for a selfie. Here's how it turned out:

Magic, indeed!



Dancing With the Stars returns next Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. In the meantime, watch the video below for more must-see ballroom moments!

