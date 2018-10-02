'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27: ET Will Be Live Blogging Las Vegas Night
It's "Las Vegas Night" on Dancing With the Stars!
Following Monday's fabulous show inspired by New York City, the ballroom will be transformed into a Sin City-themed set on Tuesday as week two continues at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
ET will be live blogging all of the best ballroom moments as the 12 remaining contestants and their pro partners take the stage to dance again, this time to some of Vegas' most iconic songs. The night will also feature performances by the Blue Man Group, Boyz II Men and season nine champion Donny Osmond.
Hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will then announce the second couple that will be going home at the end of Tuesday's show. In the meantime, take a look at what all the couples are dancing to:
Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten
Salsa, "Booty" by Jennifer Lopez feat. Iggy Azalea
Bobby Bones & Sharna Burgess
Quickstep, "That Old Black Magic" by Sammy Davis Jr.
Danelle Umstead & Artem Chigvintsev
Quickstep, "Luck Be a Lady" live performance by Donny Osmond
DeMarcus Ware & Lindsay Arnold
Quickstep, "Ladies Man" live performance by Boyz II Men
Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe
Jive, "Heat Wave" by Martha Reeves & The Vandellas
Joe "Grocery Store Joe' Amabile & Jenna Johnson
Jazz, "The Gambler" by Kenny Rogers
John Schneider & Emma Slater
Jive, "King Creole" by Elvis Presley
Juan Pablo Di Pace & Cheryl Burke
Foxtrot, "Why Don't You Do Right?" by Peggy Lee
Mary Lou Retton & Sasha Farber
Samba, "Copacabana (At the Copa)" by Barry Manilow
Milo Manheim & Witney Carson
Tango, "Ashes" by Celine Dion
Nancy McKeon & Val Chmerkovskiy
Paso Doblé, "Storm from KÀ" by Cirque du Soleil
Tinashe & Brandon Armstrong
Cha Cha, "Circus" by Britney Spears
