It's "Las Vegas Night" on Dancing With the Stars!

Following Monday's fabulous show inspired by New York City, the ballroom will be transformed into a Sin City-themed set on Tuesday as week two continues at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

ET will be live blogging all of the best ballroom moments as the 12 remaining contestants and their pro partners take the stage to dance again, this time to some of Vegas' most iconic songs. The night will also feature performances by the Blue Man Group, Boyz II Men and season nine champion Donny Osmond.

Hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will then announce the second couple that will be going home at the end of Tuesday's show. In the meantime, take a look at what all the couples are dancing to:

Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten

Salsa, "Booty" by Jennifer Lopez feat. Iggy Azalea



Bobby Bones & Sharna Burgess

Quickstep, "That Old Black Magic" by Sammy Davis Jr.



Danelle Umstead & Artem Chigvintsev

Quickstep, "Luck Be a Lady" live performance by Donny Osmond



DeMarcus Ware & Lindsay Arnold

Quickstep, "Ladies Man" live performance by Boyz II Men



Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe

Jive, "Heat Wave" by Martha Reeves & The Vandellas



Joe "Grocery Store Joe' Amabile & Jenna Johnson

Jazz, "The Gambler" by Kenny Rogers



John Schneider & Emma Slater

Jive, "King Creole" by Elvis Presley



Juan Pablo Di Pace & Cheryl Burke

Foxtrot, "Why Don't You Do Right?" by Peggy Lee



Mary Lou Retton & Sasha Farber

Samba, "Copacabana (At the Copa)" by Barry Manilow



Milo Manheim & Witney Carson

Tango, "Ashes" by Celine Dion



Nancy McKeon & Val Chmerkovskiy

Paso Doblé, "Storm from KÀ" by Cirque du Soleil



Tinashe & Brandon Armstrong

Cha Cha, "Circus" by Britney Spears

