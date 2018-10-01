'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27: ET Will Be Live Blogging NYC Night!
It's officially week two of Dancing With the Stars' 27th season!
The dance competition show continues with two back-to-back shows airing Monday and Tuesday night on ABC, featuring an amazing lineup of entertaining dances and special guests. ET will be live blogging all the best moments from the ballroom, so be sure to follow along with us here (and on Twitter!) as we recap everything you may have missed.
The theme of Monday's show is "New York City Night," where the 12 remaining contestants and their pro partners will take on a new ballroom style set to songs inspired by the city that never sleeps.
The pros will kick off the night with an opening number to "On Broadway," which is choreographed by the show's own Emmy-winning Mandy Moore and features Tiler Peck, a principal dancer at the New York City Ballet.
Later, Sarah Bockel, star of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, will also take the stage to perform live alongside Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber.
Before all the excitement begins at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, see what the stars are dancing to Monday night below:
Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten
Argentine Tango, "Swan Lake" by Ray Chew Live
Bobby Bones & Sharna Burgess
Foxtrot, "Theme From New York, New York" by Frank Sinatra
Danelle Umstead & Artem Chigvintsev
Cha Cha, "Welcome to New York" by Taylor Swift
DeMarcus Ware & Lindsay Arnold
Foxtrot, "Boy From New York City" by The Manhattan Transfer
Evanna Lynch & Keo Motsepe
Samba, "Can’t Touch It" by Ricki-Lee
Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile & Jenna Johnson
Foxtrot, "New York State of Mind" by Matt Beilis
John Schneider & Emma Slater
Charleston, "New York’s My Home" by Sammy Davis Jr.
Juan Pablo Di Pace & Cheryl Burke
Quickstep, "42nd Street" by Cherry Poppin’ Daddies
Mary Lou Retton & Sasha Farber
Waltz, "A Natural Woman" live performance by Sarah Bockel
Milo Manheim & Witney Carson
Charleston, "Living in New York City" by Robin Thicke
Nancy McKeon & Val Chmerkovskiy
Cha Cha, "Uptown Girl" by Billy Joel
Tinashe & Brandon Armstrong
Argentine Tango, "New Dorp. New York" by SBTRKT feat. Ezra Koenig
RELATED CONTENT:
DeMarcus Ware Is Ready to Join the NFL's Roster of 'Dancing With the Stars' Champions (Exclusive)
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 27: First Couple Eliminated and 9 Things You Didn't See on TV
11 Things You Didn't See on TV During the 'Dancing With the Stars' Premiere