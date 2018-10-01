It's officially week two of Dancing With the Stars' 27th season!

The dance competition show continues with two back-to-back shows airing Monday and Tuesday night on ABC, featuring an amazing lineup of entertaining dances and special guests. ET will be live blogging all the best moments from the ballroom, so be sure to follow along with us here (and on Twitter!) as we recap everything you may have missed.

The theme of Monday's show is "New York City Night," where the 12 remaining contestants and their pro partners will take on a new ballroom style set to songs inspired by the city that never sleeps.

The pros will kick off the night with an opening number to "On Broadway," which is choreographed by the show's own Emmy-winning Mandy Moore and features Tiler Peck, a principal dancer at the New York City Ballet.

Later, Sarah Bockel, star of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, will also take the stage to perform live alongside Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber.

Before all the excitement begins at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, see what the stars are dancing to Monday night below:

Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten

Argentine Tango, "Swan Lake" by Ray Chew Live



Bobby Bones & Sharna Burgess

Foxtrot, "Theme From New York, New York" by Frank Sinatra



Danelle Umstead & Artem Chigvintsev

Cha Cha, "Welcome to New York" by Taylor Swift



DeMarcus Ware & Lindsay Arnold

Foxtrot, "Boy From New York City" by The Manhattan Transfer



Evanna Lynch & Keo Motsepe

Samba, "Can’t Touch It" by Ricki-Lee



Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile & Jenna Johnson

Foxtrot, "New York State of Mind" by Matt Beilis



John Schneider & Emma Slater

Charleston, "New York’s My Home" by Sammy Davis Jr.



Juan Pablo Di Pace & Cheryl Burke

Quickstep, "42nd Street" by Cherry Poppin’ Daddies



Mary Lou Retton & Sasha Farber

Waltz, "A Natural Woman" live performance by Sarah Bockel



Milo Manheim & Witney Carson

Charleston, "Living in New York City" by Robin Thicke



Nancy McKeon & Val Chmerkovskiy

Cha Cha, "Uptown Girl" by Billy Joel



Tinashe & Brandon Armstrong

Argentine Tango, "New Dorp. New York" by SBTRKT feat. Ezra Koenig

