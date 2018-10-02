Dancing With the Stars contestant Juan Pablo Di Pace hopes luck is on his side during Tuesday's "Las Vegas Night."

The Fuller House star and his pro partner, Cheryl Burke, survived week one of the dance competition show, and if #TeamFernando's scores from Monday are any indication of their fate during the second elimination, we think the odds of moving onto the next round are in their favor.

During Monday's "New York City Night," Juan Pablo and Cheryl danced a quickstep to "42nd Street" by the Cherry Poppin' Daddies, ultimately tying Tinashe & Brandon Armstrong and Milo Manheim & Witney Carson for the top spot on the leaderboard with 26/30 points. But the highlight of Juan Pablo's night was the rave review he received from judge Bruno Tonioli, who compared him to the late Gene Kelly, a dancer that was known for his energetic and athletic dancing style.

"That's the greatest [thing] anyone has ever said to me because, as Cheryl knows, I always reference Gene Kelly," Juan Pablo, 39, told ET just moments after the show wrapped. "I'm like, 'I wanna [dance] like Gene Kelly, I wanna be like Gene Kelly.' So, this was incredible that Bruno said that."

But Juan Pablo will have to impress the judges all over again when he takes on the Foxtrot to "Why Don’t You Do Right?" by Peggy Lee on Tuesday. He admitted to ET that learning two dances in just a couple of days has been "almost impossible."

"I was talking to the rest of the people here and we all feel so much kind of anxiety to get this right because this is like a first," he shared. "You usually do [two dances] in week seven or eight."

Cheryl agreed, saying, "This is a first."

"Everybody, just the ability of their dancing has gone up since what, season four or five, right? So it's important that we step it up," she continued. "And even though we only have a few hours to learn a dance, it's really separating the competition early on."

ET also stopped by Juan Pablo and Cheryl's rehearsals last week, where the actor reacted to some fans calling him the season 27 "heartthrob."

"I don't feel like a heartthrob. I'm more of a grandpa inside," he joked. "I'm a sexy grandpa."

And a "sexy grandpa" who will be performing what he calls a "foxy Foxtrot" Tuesday night when week two continues at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Before we find out who will be the second couple going home, watch the video below for more must-see moments from Juan Pablo and Cheryl's rehearsal.

