Before Monday's Dancing With the Stars kicked off with their always emotional Most Memorable Year week, Milo Manheim was getting some vocal support from some serious star power.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner all took to Twitter to cheer the 17-year-old Zombies star on, and encourage people to vote for him.

ET's Katie Krause caught up with Milo and his pro partner, Witney Carson, and the young DWTS hopeful dished on his connection to the royal family of reality TV.

"I met them a couple months ago and I taught them how to play poker, because they had a big [charity] poker event coming up and they did not know how to play," Milo recalled. "So they asked me and my mom [actress Camryn Manheim] to come over and we showed them, and they're the best family ever."

"Now they're even better because they're posting about us and supporting us!" Milo added with a laugh.

Kim, Kris and Kendall all took to Twitter before the show kicked off to show their support.

"Tune in to watch @MiloManheim on Dancing With The Stars tonight!!" The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote. "Good luck, Milo!"

Tune in to watch @MiloManheim on Dancing With The Stars tonight!! Vote at 1-800-868-3410!!! Good luck, Milo! pic.twitter.com/iTIaTvwbZP — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 8, 2018

It was a sentiment shared by Kim's mom and her 22-year-old runway star sister, who retweeted Kim's message and added, "goooo milo!"

In 2008, Kim herself was a competitor on Dancing With the Stars season 7, where she was partnered with Mark Ballas and was the third star eliminated that season.

According to Milo, he reached out to Kim a while back asking about her experience on the show, and Kim didn't exactly have fond memories.

"So, she doesn't like dancing as much as I do, and I was like, 'I'm about to do Dancing With the Stars, tell me, how was your experience?' And she was like, 'Milo, it's the worst! Like you get injured, you feel like an idiot,'" Milo recalled. "And I was like, 'OK…" So that was kinda my advice from her."

While Kim might not have loved the grueling rehearsal schedule or the pain of ballroom dancing, Milo has been shining during his time on the show, and has earned his way to the top of the leaderboard nearly every week.

On Monday, for Most Memorable Year week, Milo choose 2018 -- because it's when his career started taking off. And to show how much he loved it, he and Witney pulled off jive set to "Can You Do This" by Aloe Blacc that blew away the audience and earned a formidable 27 out of 30.

Dancing With the Stars returns next Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Dancing With the Stars' Couples Reveal Their Exciting Trio Week Partners!

'Dancing With the Stars' Ends 'Most Memorable Year' Week With Emotional Elimination -- Find Out Who Went Home

'Dancing With the Stars' Las Vegas Night: 11 Things You Didn't See on TV

Related Gallery