Dancing With the Stars brought tears to everyone's eyes with their Most Memorable Year week on Monday, and next week they are bringing some returning fan favorites and special guests to the dance floor.

Next week, DWTS will be teaming up a number former contestants with this season's couples for some epic trio dances that will be sure to amaze.

ET's Katie Krause spoke to the partners on the carpet after Monday's show, and they revealed all about who they will be teaming up with for their exciting Trio Week.

Former NFL pro DeMarcus Ware and his partner, Lindsay Arnold, are teaming up with football star Rashad Jennings, who took home the Mirrorball trophy in season 24 with partner Emma Slater.

Disney star Milo Manheim and his partner, Witney Carson, will be partnering with R5 singer and Glee alum Riker Lynch, who came in second alongside pro partner Allison Holker during season 20.

Instagram star Alexis Ren and her partner, Alan Bersten, will be teaming up with dancer Maddie Ziegler, who has never competed on the show but has appeared several times for special performances.

For "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile's dance with his partner, Jenna Johnson, they will be joined by Joe's fellow Bachelor in Paradise star, Jordan Kimball.

Olympic icon Mary Lou Retton and her partner, Sasha Farber, are getting help from a fellow Olympian and DWTS vet, Nastia Liukin, who came just short of the finals with partner Derek Hough in season 20.

Radio host Bobby Bones and his patient, gracious pro partner, Sharna Burgess, will be teaming up with musician and season 25 runner-up Lindsey Stirling.

Fuller House star Juan Pablo di Pace and his partner, Cheryl Burke -- who earned this season's first perfect score on Monday -- will be finding their trio partner in the talented Melissa Rycroft. The former cheerleader and TV personality previously came in third place on DWTS season eight in 2009, and later competed again during the "All-Stars" season.

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider and partner Emma Slater will be hitting the floor with NSYNC's Joey Fatone for their trio dance. Fatone, who came in second place during season four with partner Kym Johnson, has been a close friend to Slater for some time, and the dancer told ET that he even sang at her wedding!

Singer Tinashe and her partner, first-time pro Brandon Armstrong, will be getting a little help during trio week from Paralympian and season 18 runner-up Amy Purdy.

And finally, for Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch's trio dance with partner Keo Motsepe, the actress turned to one of her former co-stars, Scarlett Byrne, who played Pansy Parkinson in the beloved film series.

Dancing With the Stars Trio Week kicks off Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Reporting by Katie Krause

RELATED CONTENT:

'Dancing With the Stars' Ends 'Most Memorable Year' Week With Emotional Elimination -- Find Out Who Went Home

'Dancing With the Stars: Juniors' Eliminates First Two Contestants -- Find Out Who Went Home!

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Voting Error: Contestants React to Phone Glitch (Exclusive)

Related Gallery